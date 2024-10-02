Sohum Shah breaks his silence on rumours of fallout with Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve: ‘He is the one who…’

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Why no one wants to get rich in China? Know here

PM Modi calls Rajinikanth's wife Latha to know about actor's health

Gaurav Taneja-Ritu Rathee divorce: Extra-marital affair, ego clash, Honey Singh? What are the possible reasons

Nursery teachers face backlash for singing 'Aaha Tamatar' at training, watch viral video

Delhi Police detain Sonam Wangchuk, 150 Ladakhis again after release, indefinite fast continues

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Why no one wants to get rich in China? Know here

Why no one wants to get rich in China? Know here

Gaurav Taneja-Ritu Rathee divorce: Extra-marital affair, ego clash, Honey Singh? What are the possible reasons

Gaurav Taneja-Ritu Rathee divorce: Extra-marital affair, ego clash, Honey Singh? What are the possible reasons

Nursery teachers face backlash for singing 'Aaha Tamatar' at training, watch viral video

Nursery teachers face backlash for singing 'Aaha Tamatar' at training, watch viral video

Preity Zinta shares 'sweetest way' to survive late night shoot

Preity Zinta shares 'sweetest way' to survive late night shoot

Impressive educational qualification of Triptii Dimri 

Impressive educational qualification of Triptii Dimri 

Diabetes tips: 6 fruits with high GI to avoid spike in blood sugar levels

Diabetes tips: 6 fruits with high GI to avoid spike in blood sugar levels

Punjab News: तीन चोरों से अकेली भिड़ी महिला, एड़ी-चोटी का जोर लगा घर में घुसने से रोका, बहादुरी का Video Viral

Punjab News: तीन चोरों से अकेली भिड़ी महिला, एड़ी-चोटी का जोर लगा घर में घुसने से रोका, बहादुरी का Video Viral

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 thirst trap pics of Nora Fatehi

10 thirst trap pics of Nora Fatehi

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

Most expensive Rolls-Royce cars in the world

Most expensive Rolls-Royce cars in the world

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja shares major health update after actor's bullet injury: 'We will admit him to...'

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja shares major health update after actor's bullet injury: 'We will admit him to...'

Sohum Shah breaks his silence on rumours of fallout with Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve: ‘He is the one who…’

Sohum Shah breaks his silence on rumours of fallout with Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve: ‘He is the one who…’

Wife kisses 'Bob the lord' for being 'Animal's dushman' at IIFA 2024, brother celebrates grand return

Wife kisses 'Bob the lord' for being 'Animal's dushman' at IIFA 2024, brother celebrates grand return

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sohum Shah breaks his silence on rumours of fallout with Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve: ‘He is the one who…’

Sohum Shah finally opens up on rumours of fallout with Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 10:40 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Sohum Shah breaks his silence on rumours of fallout with Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve: ‘He is the one who…’
Sohum Shah and Rahi Anil Barve
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Recently after Sohum Shah announced the Tumbbad sequel, the filmmaker Rahi Anil Barve announced his exit from the second part of the film. This sparked rumours of a fallout between them. Now, Sohum Shah has finally broken his silence on the same. 

In an interview with India Today, Sohum Shah has finally cleared the air about his fallout with Rahi Anil Barve and said, “Sohum, when asked about his alleged showdown with Rahi, said, “There are no issues at all. We have been trying to make Tumbbad 2 for the longest time. We were not able to crack the script in the writing stage. We are working with Yogesh Chandekar, the writer of Andhadhun, and Monica O My Darling. We have finally got it. As for Rahi, he has been working on mega shows like Gulkanda Tales and Rakt Bramhand. He has been working on those massive projects for a few years now.”

He further said, “Recently, we had a screening and Rahi was there. He was the one who designed Vinayak's (his character) look. Whenever we are making Tumbbad 2, and we need him, he will be there. And I think it's vice versa, as I would always be there for him when he needs me. Rahi is an important part of my life. It's not that we were friends who started working together. We met as colleagues and then formed a friendship. He is the one who keeps pushing me to do bigger projects. He wants me to play alpha men's parts. He is the one who has put that kind of confidence in me. We are really good.”

While announcing his exit from Tumbbad 2, Rahi Anil Barve wrote, “I wish Sohum and Aadesh all the best for Tumbbad II. I have no doubts it will be an outstanding success. Following the completion of Gulkanda Tales and  Raktabhramand by the end of this year, I plan to start production on Pahadpangira in March 2025.” 

Tumbbad is a horror film based on Indian folklore. co-produced by Sohum, Aanand L Rai, Mukesh Shah and Amita Shah. The film depicts the story of the protagonist's search for a hidden 20th-century treasure in the Indian village of Tumbbad, Maharashtra. While the film flopped at the box office in its initial run, it became a hit after it got re-released recently. Now, the fans are eagerly waiting for its part 2.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Big drama at Shan Masood's press conference, PCB director says, 'Pakistan ka captain baitha…'

Big drama at Shan Masood's press conference, PCB director says, 'Pakistan ka captain baitha…'

Govinda shoots self in leg, David Dhawan, Shatrughan Sinha visit hospital

Govinda shoots self in leg, David Dhawan, Shatrughan Sinha visit hospital

Rumoured boyfriend's call to Ananya Pandey goes viral, is she committed to...?

Rumoured boyfriend's call to Ananya Pandey goes viral, is she committed to...?

Meet woman, who is social media star, is married to IAS, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR...

Meet woman, who is social media star, is married to IAS, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR...

Solar Eclipse today: When and where to watch Surya Grahan? Will it be visible in India?

Solar Eclipse today: When and where to watch Surya Grahan? Will it be visible in India?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 thirst trap pics of Nora Fatehi

10 thirst trap pics of Nora Fatehi

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

Most expensive Rolls-Royce cars in the world

Most expensive Rolls-Royce cars in the world

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement