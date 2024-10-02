Sohum Shah breaks his silence on rumours of fallout with Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve: ‘He is the one who…’

Recently after Sohum Shah announced the Tumbbad sequel, the filmmaker Rahi Anil Barve announced his exit from the second part of the film. This sparked rumours of a fallout between them. Now, Sohum Shah has finally broken his silence on the same.

In an interview with India Today, Sohum Shah has finally cleared the air about his fallout with Rahi Anil Barve and said, “Sohum, when asked about his alleged showdown with Rahi, said, “There are no issues at all. We have been trying to make Tumbbad 2 for the longest time. We were not able to crack the script in the writing stage. We are working with Yogesh Chandekar, the writer of Andhadhun, and Monica O My Darling. We have finally got it. As for Rahi, he has been working on mega shows like Gulkanda Tales and Rakt Bramhand. He has been working on those massive projects for a few years now.”

He further said, “Recently, we had a screening and Rahi was there. He was the one who designed Vinayak's (his character) look. Whenever we are making Tumbbad 2, and we need him, he will be there. And I think it's vice versa, as I would always be there for him when he needs me. Rahi is an important part of my life. It's not that we were friends who started working together. We met as colleagues and then formed a friendship. He is the one who keeps pushing me to do bigger projects. He wants me to play alpha men's parts. He is the one who has put that kind of confidence in me. We are really good.”

While announcing his exit from Tumbbad 2, Rahi Anil Barve wrote, “I wish Sohum and Aadesh all the best for Tumbbad II. I have no doubts it will be an outstanding success. Following the completion of Gulkanda Tales and Raktabhramand by the end of this year, I plan to start production on Pahadpangira in March 2025.”

Tumbbad is a horror film based on Indian folklore. co-produced by Sohum, Aanand L Rai, Mukesh Shah and Amita Shah. The film depicts the story of the protagonist's search for a hidden 20th-century treasure in the Indian village of Tumbbad, Maharashtra. While the film flopped at the box office in its initial run, it became a hit after it got re-released recently. Now, the fans are eagerly waiting for its part 2.

