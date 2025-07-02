Sohail Khan shared a cheerful photo gallery from their London getaway on Instagram, it also features his ex-wie Seema Sajdeh.

Actor Sohail Khan recently took a heartwarming trip to London with his ex-wife, fashion designer Seema Sajdeh, and their sons Nirvaan and Yohan. Despite parting ways in 2022 after 24 years of marriage, the two continue to co-parent their kids and spend time together as a family.

Glimpses From The Vacation

Sohail shared a cheerful photo gallery from their London getaway on Instagram with the caption: “#Londondiaries #familia” followed by a heart emoji. The post included fun and loving moments of the family exploring the city together.

Special Moments From London

One picture showed the family posing with the River Thames in the background. In another, Sohail and little Yohan enjoyed ice cream together. There were also snapshots of Sohail and his sons in front of the Third Church of Christ, Scientist on Curzon Street in Mayfair, as well as stunning views from the London Eye.

The gallery also featured goofy selfies and a fun rickshaw ride, showing the family enjoying lighthearted moments during their holiday.

A Cordial Relationship Post-Divorce

Sohail and Seema got married in 1998 and divorced in 2022. Though separated, they have remained friendly and are often seen together during family events and celebrations. Their bond as co-parents was also highlighted in the popular Netflix series The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.