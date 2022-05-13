Sohail Khan-Seema Khan file for divorce after 24 years of marriage

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Sohail Khan and Seema Khan filed for divorce on Friday, almost 24 years after they married in 1998. The estranged couple was seen exiting Mumbai's Family Court.



Confirming the news, Manav Manglani took to Instagram and wrote, "#SohailKhan #SeemaKhan file for divorce, clicked at the family court in Mumbai today."





Sohail and Seema got married in 1998 and became parents to two children, Nirvaan and Yohan.

Seema and Sohail were seen living apart in the show 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives,' with their children commuting between the two homes. The show added fuel to the fire that the two were no longer living together.

On the show, Seema described her marriage with Sohail while doing P2C. She stated, "I was a SOBO girl who got married to this man from Bollywood. We had quite this whirlwind, mad, romantic kind of wedding because I eloped with him in the middle of the night. I met him when I was very young, and I also had Nirvan when I was very young."



She also hinted about their not 'conventional marriage'. The designer shared, "We have a wonderful family. He's been amazing since my kids were born. And I love him, I always will, we have a great relationship. It's just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationship kind of meanders, and kind of goes into different directions. I make no apologies about it because we're happy and my kids are happy. Sohail and I are not a conventional marriage, but we are a family. We are a unit. For us, him, me and the children that's what matters at the end of the day."