Sohail Khan-Seema Khan divorce: When Huma Qureshi quashed rumours of breaking their marriage

Credit: Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Recently, the news of Sohail Khan and Seema Khan filing for divorce circulated. However, this news didn’t shock people because both of them were living separately for the last few years. During a Netflix reality show, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, Seema Khan herself confessed that they are not living together.

As soon as this news circulated, people started assuming that Huma Qureshi is the reason behind why Seema Khan and Sohail Khan have decided to part ways. A few years ago, rumours of Huma Qureshi and Sohail Khan dating each other circulated. After this, netizens started thinking that Huma was the reason why Sohail’s marriage got affected.

Huma has now decided to quash these rumours. As per E-Times, Huma stated, “You need to apologise to all of us! You have no ethics, no morality and just because actors choose to ignore idiots like you... you think we are scared of you. Not at all.”

For the unversed, Sohail Khan and Seema Khan filed for divorce almost 24 years after they married in 1998. The estranged couple was seen exiting Mumbai's Family Court.

Confirming the news, Manav Manglani took to Instagram and wrote, "#SohailKhan #SeemaKhan file for divorce, clicked at the family court in Mumbai today." Sohail and Seema got married in 1998 and became parents to two children, Nirvaan and Yohan. Seema and Sohail were seen living apart in the show 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives,' with their children commuting between the two homes. The show added fuel to the fire that the two were no longer living together.

On the show, Seema described her marriage with Sohail while doing P2C. She stated, "I was a SOBO girl who got married to this man from Bollywood. We had quite this whirlwind, mad, romantic kind of wedding because I eloped with him in the middle of the night. I met him when I was very young, and I also had Nirvan when I was very young."