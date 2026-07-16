Viral video: Sohail Khan REVEALS he was sexually assaulted in school, confessed to dad Salim Khan after years: 'I was too embarrassed to...'

At Alliance, Sohail Khan opened up about his darkest phase of being sexually assaulted and how it took him years to confess it to his father, Salim Khan.

Actor Sohail Khan recently opened up about a painful chapter from his childhood during the latest episode of Alliance. The Maine Dil Tujhko Diya actor revealed that he had faced sexual harassment as a young boy and kept the experience to himself for several years. Sohail shared this personal account while discussing his strong stance against bullying and ragging. He explained that his own past has shaped the way he guides and supports his sons, Nirvaan and Yohan.

Sohail Khan reveals his darkest phase

While interacting with fellow contestants, Sohail spoke about the importance of creating an environment where children feel safe to share their concerns. He said he often encourages his sons to openly talk to him if they ever face bullying, discomfort, or any situation that troubles them. The actor said, “I am strongly against ragging. I have always told Yohan and Nirvaan, ‘Beta, don't feel shy or embarrassed to come and tell me if someone is bullying you,' because I have experienced this myself.”

Watch the viral confession of Sohail Khan

Sohail Khan opens up about his heartbreaking experience with s*xual h@rassment during his childhood.



He carried the burden of misplaced shame for years before finally confiding in his father.



It takes incredible courage to speak out and remind everyone that it is never the… pic.twitter.com/9E9WaIru0P July 16, 2026

When Sohail confessed his trauma to dad Salim Khan

“In fact, I was sexually harassed by someone when I was young, and I kept it to myself for years. When I grew up and became an adult, I finally confided in my father. I told him, ‘Daddy, this happened to me.' He asked me, ‘Son, you kept this inside you for so many years?' I said, 'I am sorry, but I was too embarrassed to talk about it.' It was not my fault, but at that time, I still felt the shame. So, I just keep on telling my children, "Boss, kuch bhi ho jaye, always share," added Sohail.

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Sohail Khan had earlier opened up about his marriage with Seema Sajdeh and reflected on the reasons behind their separation. The ‘Tubelight' actor admitted that his own actions and behavior played a role in the relationship falling apart. “At that time, kaam theek nahi chal raha tha (my work wasn't going well), so I wasn't in the right frame of mind. Because of my behaviour, I lost someone I really loved."