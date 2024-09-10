Sohail Khan reacts to dating rumours after being spotted with mystery girl: 'She is...'

A celebrity photographer shared a video on Instagram with the caption stating Sohail Khan went on a dinner date with his girlfriend.

Sohail Khan, on Tuesday, made headlines after a video of him with a mystery girl went viral on social media. The videos sparked speculation amongst the fans as they assumed that the actor found love once again.

After a celebrity photographer shared a video on Instagram with the caption stating Sohail went on a dinner date with his girlfriend, netizens started assuming. Now, while speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor strongly denied dating rumours and said she is an old friend.

Sohail said, “No, it is not true. I am only answering you because you had the decency to question before assuming things. She is just an old friend of mine.”

On Tuesday, Instant Bollywood shared a video of Sohail Khan coming out of a restaurant in Bandra, however, what caught everyone's attention was a mystery girl who followed him inside his car. The duo were seen in a casual attire. While Sohail wore a grey t-shirt and blue denim, the mystery girl was seen in a black t-shirt and white pants. The identity of the mystery girl, however, has not been disclosed yet.

The clip was shared on Instagram with the caption, "Sohail Khan with his Girlfriend were spotted post dinner date (sic)."

Sohail Khan filed for divorce with Seema Sajdeh in 2022 and the couple was living separately for a couple of years before that. Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh fell in love and tied the knot in 1998 when they were in their early 20s. Netflix reality show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. It was in season 2 of the show she opened up about her separation from Sohail. They have two kids, Nirvaan and Yohan. The designer and Stylist made her acting debut with the show.

Meanwhile, Sohail Khan has been away from films for a long time now. He was last seen making a special appearance in Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3. He was also seen hosting a segment in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss last year along with his brother Arbaaz Khan.

