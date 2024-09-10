Sohail Khan reacts to dating rumours after being spotted with mystery girl: 'She is...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman, daughter of an Indian billionaire, she leads Rs 20335 crore company, Mukesh Ambani is her…

Meet man, who worked at Mukesh Ambani's company for 5 yrs, resigned to launch Rs 1091 crore...

Devara Part 1 trailer: It's Jr NTR vs Saif Ali Khan in high-octane action drama, fans call it 'blockbuster already'

AFG vs NZ: ‘Never coming back here’: Afghanistan slam Greater Noida stadium, here’s why

RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh sent to 14-day judicial custody till...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet woman, daughter of an Indian billionaire, she leads Rs 20335 crore company, Mukesh Ambani is her…

Meet woman, daughter of an Indian billionaire, she leads Rs 20335 crore company, Mukesh Ambani is her…

Meet man, who worked at Mukesh Ambani's company for 5 yrs, resigned to launch Rs 1091 crore...

Meet man, who worked at Mukesh Ambani's company for 5 yrs, resigned to launch Rs 1091 crore...

Devara Part 1 trailer: It's Jr NTR vs Saif Ali Khan in high-octane action drama, fans call it 'blockbuster already'

Devara Part 1 trailer: It's Jr NTR vs Saif Ali Khan in high-octane action drama, fans call it 'blockbuster already'

7 animals with more than one heart

7 animals with more than one heart

8 superfoods to restore hormone balance

8 superfoods to restore hormone balance

7 classic Korean dishes you must try

7 classic Korean dishes you must try

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

Apple Watch Series 10 Launch: Key Highlights & Specs | All-New Apple Watch Unveiled

Apple Watch Series 10 Launch: Key Highlights & Specs | All-New Apple Watch Unveiled

This Akshay Kumar film was made for Rs 17 crores, became superhit, but he does not want his kids to watch it because..

This Akshay Kumar film was made for Rs 17 crores, became superhit, but he does not want his kids to watch it because..

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Watch: Mukesh Ambani visits new parents Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh after birth of baby girl

Watch: Mukesh Ambani visits new parents Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh after birth of baby girl

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sohail Khan reacts to dating rumours after being spotted with mystery girl: 'She is...'

A celebrity photographer shared a video on Instagram with the caption stating Sohail Khan went on a dinner date with his girlfriend.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 04:44 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Sohail Khan reacts to dating rumours after being spotted with mystery girl: 'She is...'
Image credit: Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Sohail Khan, on Tuesday, made headlines after a video of him with a mystery girl went viral on social media. The videos sparked speculation amongst the fans as they assumed that the actor found love once again.

After a celebrity photographer shared a video on Instagram with the caption stating Sohail went on a dinner date with his girlfriend, netizens started assuming. Now, while speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor strongly denied dating rumours and said she is an old friend.

Sohail said, “No, it is not true. I am only answering you because you had the decency to question before assuming things. She is just an old friend of mine.” 

On Tuesday, Instant Bollywood shared a video of Sohail Khan coming out of a restaurant in Bandra, however, what caught everyone's attention was a mystery girl who followed him inside his car. The duo were seen in a casual attire. While Sohail wore a grey t-shirt and blue denim, the mystery girl was seen in a black t-shirt and white pants. The identity of the mystery girl, however, has not been disclosed yet. 

The clip was shared on Instagram with the caption, "Sohail Khan with his Girlfriend were spotted post dinner date (sic)." 

Sohail Khan filed for divorce with Seema Sajdeh in 2022 and the couple was living separately for a couple of years before that.  Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh fell in love and tied the knot in 1998 when they were in their early 20s. Netflix reality show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. It was in season 2 of the show she opened up about her separation from Sohail. They have two kids, Nirvaan and Yohan. The designer and Stylist made her acting debut with the show. 

Meanwhile, Sohail Khan has been away from films for a long time now. He was last seen making a special appearance in Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3. He was also seen hosting a segment in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss last year along with his brother Arbaaz Khan.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai takes daughter Aaradhya, mom Vrinda for Ganpati Darshan

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai takes daughter Aaradhya, mom Vrinda for Ganpati Darshan

'Have suffered patiently...': TMC MP Jawhar Sircar says he will quit Rajya Sabha over Kolkata doctor's rape-murder

'Have suffered patiently...': TMC MP Jawhar Sircar says he will quit Rajya Sabha over Kolkata doctor's rape-murder

Akshay Kumar reunites with Priyadarshan after 14 years, announces new film Bhooth Bangla, shares first look on birthday

Akshay Kumar reunites with Priyadarshan after 14 years, announces new film Bhooth Bangla, shares first look on birthday

Apple launches new AirPods 4 with noise cancellation for Rs....

Apple launches new AirPods 4 with noise cancellation for Rs....

Himani Shivpuri says Alok Nath was 'sanskari' only when he was not drinking: 'He would turn into..'

Himani Shivpuri says Alok Nath was 'sanskari' only when he was not drinking: 'He would turn into..'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement