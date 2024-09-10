Sohail Khan finds love again? Actor spotted with mystery girl post dinner date, watch viral video

Sohail Khan filed for divorce with Seema Sajdeh in 2022 and the couple was living separately for a couple of years before that. Now, the actor seems to have found love again as he was spotted with a mystery girl after a dinner date in Bandra.

On Tuesday, Instant Bollywood shared a video of Sohail Khan coming out of a restaurant in Bandra, however, what caught everyone's attention was a mystery girl who followed him inside his car. The duo were seen in a casual attire. While Sohail wore a grey t-shirt and blue denim, the mystery girl was seen in a black t-shirt and white pants. The identity of the mystery girl, however, has not been disclosed yet.

The clip was shared on Instagram with the caption, "Sohail Khan with his Girlfriend were spotted post dinner date (sic)." However, Sohail has not reacted to the rumours yet. Sohail, who was married to Seema, talked about his failed relationship and said that everything comes with an expiry date.

The actor said in an interview, "Till when it lasts, and till when you’re happy together, keep the relationship going, don’t make it sour. Because that’s when negative feelings about the other person come into you. Everything comes with an expiry. (Whether) You buy medicine, you buy chocolate, or you call for food. When you lose excitement in a relationship, amicably move on. Communication is the best thing."

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh fell in love and tied the knot in 1998 when they were in their early 20s. Netflix reality show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. It was in season 2 of the show she opened up about her separation from Sohail. They have two kids, Nirvaan and Yohan. The designer and Stylist made her acting debut with the show.

Meanwhile, Sohail Khan has been away from films for a long time now. He was last seen making a special appearance in Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3. He was also seen hosting a segment in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss last year along with his brother Arbaaz Khan.

