Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star Seema Sajdeh is now dating her ex-fiance Vikram Ahuja, whom she left 26 years ago to elope with Sohail Khan in 1998.

In Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, Seema Sajdeh revealed that she is now dating her ex-fiance Vikram Ahuja, whom she left 26 years ago to elope with Sohail Khan in 1998. After 24 years of their marriage, Sohail and Seema filed for divorce in 2022. They share two children - Nirvaan Khan and Yohaan Khan.

In her latest interview, Seema has shared how she is taking her rekindled romance forward with Vikram Ahuja. Talking to India Today, she said, "It’s not been easy to navigate, especially from the point of view that we are not young anymore. I am not young. I have a history, I have two children, and my partner has two kids. There are a lot more people involved. It’s different when you break up and move on when you are younger. When you are older, you have to take everyone’s feelings and sentiments into account."

"So, I think, from that point of view, it’s...I wouldn’t say hard, but there are a lot of things you need to be careful about. It’s not just about you anymore. Not about you and him. But, I think it’s organic. It happens when you least expect it. When they say, 'Oh, you are single, you need to meet someone', I be like, ‘Listen, dude, you can try all you want, but, it hits you at the time you least expect it'," she further added.

Seema Sajdeh is joined by her girls gang Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari Soni in the Netflix show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, which was titled Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives in the first two seasons. The third season also saw three Delhi socialites as the main leads - Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, and Shalini Passi.

