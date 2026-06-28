Sohail Khan confirms joining Kunal Kemmu's Alliance, reveals 'main phele hafte out ho jaunga' for this reason: 'I come from a family where...'

Sohail Khan put an end to the speculations and confirmed participating in Kunal Kemmu's reality show Alliance. However, he thinks that he would be out in the first week itself.

Actor and filmmaker Sohail Khan put an end to speculations and confirmed participating in Kunal Kemmu-hosted Alliance. This show will mark Sohail's first stint in a captive reality show. In a conversation with IANS, Sohail discussed his game plan, how different his personality is from other seasoned contestants, and also why he thinks that he would be out in the first week itself.

Sohail Khan admits he can't be manipulative, admits getting evicted in the first week itself

Speaking about his persona, Sohail shared that he's not a thinker or gamer, as compared to others. He said, "Mein matlab zyaada sochta nahi hu mann mein jo sach hai wohi karta hu, toh mera ek hi thodha sa fear hai ke meko Jhoot bolna, aur games khelna nahi aata ya manipulation nahi aata toh Mujhe lagta hai mein Pehele hafte hi out ho jaunga because mein straight raging a seedhe rahunga toh koi bhi mujhe aise pakad le sakta hai (I mean, I don't overthink, I just do what's in my heart, so I have just a small fear that I don't know how to lie, play games, or manipulate, so I feel like I'll be out in the first week because I'll stay straightforward and honest, and anyone can catch me like that.)"

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Sohail Khan credits his family for inheriting loyality in him

Confirming his participation in the show, Sohail said that when Alliance came his way, he was genuinely curious because it's not the usual reality show. What drew him was that it's not just about winning tasks-it's about people, trust, and constantly adapting to situations. He enjoys taking on challenges, and for him, this felt like the right one. He credited his quality of loyalty, inherited from his family, and added, "I'm excited to meet everyone and see how the game unfolds because, honestly, you never know what can happen next. I come from a family where loyalty isn't just a word—it's a way of life. But I also understand that in a game like Alliance, the rules are different. Equations can change overnight, and trust has to be earned every single day. I'll trust my instincts, stay true to who I am, and play my game. The rest? Time will tell." Alliance is currently streaming on Prime Video.

(With inputs from IANS)