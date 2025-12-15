FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Sohail Khan apologises for riding bike without helmet, reveals reason for breaking the law: 'I avoid wearing them as...'

THIS Chinese billionaire fathered over 100 children in US, wants 50 'high-quality sons' for...; know how he's linked to Elon Musk

Dhurandhar actor Rakesh Bedi received death threats after Kamal Haasan, Rati Agnihotri's Ek Duuje Ke Liye: 'Us film mein...'

Maharashtra CM's wife Amruta Fadnavis meets Lionel Messi, gets massive backlash online due to...

Who is King Abdullah II? Jordon’s monarch hosting PM Modi, whose real estate empire spread over US, UK, has net worth of Rs...

Huge embarrassment for Shaheen Afridi in BBL debut as star Pakistani pacer gets removed from bowling midway due to...

Who Is Nick Reiner? Son of ‘When Harry Met Sally’ director suspected of murdering parents Rob Reiner, Michele

Lionel Messi reaches Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi amid dense smog, meets CM Rekha Gupta, Jay Shah | WATCH

Mumbai BMC Election date 2026 announced: Civic body polls to be held on January 15, counting of votes on...

Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film overtakes Pushpa 2, Chhaava to become highest-grossing Hindi film ever in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Zee Media wins 91 awards at ENBA 2024, reinforces leadership in Indian journalism

Zee Media wins 91 awards at ENBA 2024, reinforces leadership in Indian journalis

Sohail Khan apologises for riding bike without helmet, reveals reason for breaking the law: 'I avoid wearing them as...'

Sohail Khan apologises for riding bike without helmet: 'I avoid them as...'

THIS Chinese billionaire fathered over 100 children in US, wants 50 'high-quality sons' for...; know how he's linked to Elon Musk

'China's first father': THIS billionaire fathered 100+ children in the US

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lionel Messi in India: Know about Argentina football captain's early life, educational qualifications, net worth, family and more

Lionel Messi in India: Know about Argentina football captain's early life, educa

2026 Biggest Theatrical Releases: Border 2, Haiwaan, Welcome to the Jungle, among most-awaited Bollywood films

2026 Biggest Theatrical Releases: Border 2, Haiwaan, Welcome to the Jungle, amon

OTT Releases This Week (15 December to 21 December): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (15 December to 21 December): Latest movies, web series t

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Sohail Khan apologises for riding bike without helmet, reveals reason for breaking the law: 'I avoid wearing them as...'

Sharing his photo of riding a bike without helmet, Sohail Khan wrote, "I will make a genuine effort to overcome my claustrophobia and wear a helmet so please bear with me. My sincere apologies to the traffic authorities and I assure them that I will follow all the rules henceforth."

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 15, 2025, 06:53 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Sohail Khan apologises for riding bike without helmet, reveals reason for breaking the law: 'I avoid wearing them as...'
Sohail Khan riding bike without helmet
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Sohail Khan, Salman Khan's younger brother and actor-filmmaker, has issued an apology for riding a bike without a helmet, shortly after criticism over traffic rules violations. Recently, a video of Sohail surfaced online showing the actor riding his bike in Mumbai without a helmet. This quickly escalated as many called him out for being careless and irresponsible toward road safety norms and traffic rules.

In the wake of the growing backlash, Sohail took to his Instagram and explained that he avoids helmets because of claustrophobia. "I would like to request all the bike riders please wear helmets. I avoid wearing them at times as I feel claustrophobic but that's no excuse to not wear one. Riding has always been my passion since childhood. It began with BMX cycles and now I ride bikes. I mostly ride late nights when there is not much traffic to cut risks that too at a slow pace and with my car following me", the Veer actor wrote

"I assure fellow riders that I will make a genuine effort to overcome my claustrophobia and wear a helmet so please bear with me. My sincere apologies to the traffic authorities and I assure them that I will follow all the rules henceforth. I salute all the riders for wearing their helmets at all times despite the discomfort as it is necessary for our safety. It is better to be safe than sorry. Once again I am really sorry," Sohail concluded. Along with the post, he also shared a photo of himself riding the bike without a helmet.

Meanwhile, Sohail Khan started his Bollywood career as a director with the 1997 action thriller Auzaar, starring his brother Salman and Sanjay Kapoor. He made his acting debut in the 2002 romantic action film Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, which he also produced and directed. Sohail has also acted in other movies such as Hello, Tubelight, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, and Heroes among others.

READ | Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film overtakes Pushpa 2, Chhaava to become highest-grossing Hindi film ever in...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sohail Khan apologises for riding bike without helmet, reveals reason for breaking the law: 'I avoid wearing them as...'
Sohail Khan apologises for riding bike without helmet: 'I avoid them as...'
THIS Chinese billionaire fathered over 100 children in US, wants 50 'high-quality sons' for...; know how he's linked to Elon Musk
'China's first father': THIS billionaire fathered 100+ children in the US
Dhurandhar actor Rakesh Bedi received death threats after Kamal Haasan, Rati Agnihotri's Ek Duuje Ke Liye: 'Us film mein...'
Dhurandhar actor Rakesh Bedi received death threats after Ek Duuje Ke Liye
Maharashtra CM's wife Amruta Fadnavis meets Lionel Messi, gets massive backlash online due to...
Maharashtra CM's wife Amruta Fadnavis meets Lionel Messi, gets massive backlash
Who is King Abdullah II? Jordon’s monarch hosting PM Modi, whose real estate empire spread over US, UK, has net worth of Rs...
Who is King Abdullah II? Jordon’s monarch hosting PM Modi, whose real estate emp
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lionel Messi in India: Know about Argentina football captain's early life, educational qualifications, net worth, family and more
Lionel Messi in India: Know about Argentina football captain's early life, educa
2026 Biggest Theatrical Releases: Border 2, Haiwaan, Welcome to the Jungle, among most-awaited Bollywood films
2026 Biggest Theatrical Releases: Border 2, Haiwaan, Welcome to the Jungle, amon
OTT Releases This Week (15 December to 21 December): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (15 December to 21 December): Latest movies, web series t
Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal as Ranveer Singh film smashes box office records, scores biggest second Saturday ever, earns Rs...
Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal, Jawan, Gadar 2
GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules which you must follow
GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement