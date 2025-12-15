Sohail Khan apologises for riding bike without helmet, reveals reason for breaking the law: 'I avoid wearing them as...'

Sharing his photo of riding a bike without helmet, Sohail Khan wrote, "I will make a genuine effort to overcome my claustrophobia and wear a helmet so please bear with me. My sincere apologies to the traffic authorities and I assure them that I will follow all the rules henceforth."

Sohail Khan, Salman Khan's younger brother and actor-filmmaker, has issued an apology for riding a bike without a helmet, shortly after criticism over traffic rules violations. Recently, a video of Sohail surfaced online showing the actor riding his bike in Mumbai without a helmet. This quickly escalated as many called him out for being careless and irresponsible toward road safety norms and traffic rules.

In the wake of the growing backlash, Sohail took to his Instagram and explained that he avoids helmets because of claustrophobia. "I would like to request all the bike riders please wear helmets. I avoid wearing them at times as I feel claustrophobic but that's no excuse to not wear one. Riding has always been my passion since childhood. It began with BMX cycles and now I ride bikes. I mostly ride late nights when there is not much traffic to cut risks that too at a slow pace and with my car following me", the Veer actor wrote

"I assure fellow riders that I will make a genuine effort to overcome my claustrophobia and wear a helmet so please bear with me. My sincere apologies to the traffic authorities and I assure them that I will follow all the rules henceforth. I salute all the riders for wearing their helmets at all times despite the discomfort as it is necessary for our safety. It is better to be safe than sorry. Once again I am really sorry," Sohail concluded. Along with the post, he also shared a photo of himself riding the bike without a helmet.

Meanwhile, Sohail Khan started his Bollywood career as a director with the 1997 action thriller Auzaar, starring his brother Salman and Sanjay Kapoor. He made his acting debut in the 2002 romantic action film Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, which he also produced and directed. Sohail has also acted in other movies such as Hello, Tubelight, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, and Heroes among others.

READ | Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film overtakes Pushpa 2, Chhaava to become highest-grossing Hindi film ever in...