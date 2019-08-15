Soha Ali Khan wishes Rakshabandhan by sharing the cutest photo of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Taimur Ali Khan is currently in London vacationing with his parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The little munchkin has been celebrating every festival with his family and the photos make its way to the Internet in no time. Last year, Taimur was seen hoisting the flag at the society they live and also celebrated Rakshabandhan with half-siblings Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Today, although Taimur is away in London, Soha decided to wish him on behalf of Inaaya on her Instagram page. The actor shared a candid click of Tim Tim and Inni riding a toy car while in London. Inaaya is driving it while Taimur has sat behind her. In the photo, baby T is seen in a blue T-Shirt and denim shorts while Inaaya looks cute in a white T-Shirt and grey pants. Soha captioned the photo stating, "I know there will be times when I will drive you round the bend, but I know you will always have my back #happyrakshabandhan #timandinni"

Earlier while talking about Taimur and Inaaya's striking resemblance, Soha had said, "They look a bit like each other. They are cousins after all. He’s her elder brother. Hope he will protect her in the near future. Bhai and I have an eight-year age difference. But Taimur and Inaaya will only have a year’s. I hope they grow fond of each other as they grow up, become best friends. Of course, Taimur is a little older so he will always be the elder brother to Inaaya, protective about her."