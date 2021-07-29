Soha Ali Khan talks about Kareena-Saif's son Jeh, reveals how bebo helped her during pregnancy with daughter Inaaya

For the fourth time, Soha Ali Khan has become an aunt, and she is overjoyed. Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, two of Saif Ali Khan's children from his first marriage to actress Amrita Singh, as well as Saif and Kareena's children Taimur and Jeh, are her niece and nephews.

Speaking about welcoming Jeh to the family, Soha told India Today in an interview, "It is lovely to have a new baby in the family always and to see how they grow because the first year is always about a lot of firsts. So, this is always an exciting time."

Soha also revealed how Kareena helped her when she was pregnant. She said, "Kareena was very concerned and always asked after me and had a lot of useful things to share because it is very important to recycle things amongst new parents. Certainly, it was very useful to have someone in the family have a baby 9 months before me because I could save on lots of things. Kareena and I would often talk about the changes that our bodies went through during the pregnancy, lack of sleep and, of course, the feeling after having a baby. It was very comforting to have her around."

Kareena recently shared a snapshot of Taimur and Inaaya following a swim session at their new home's pool.

In 2017, Soha and her spouse Kunal Kemmu welcomed their first child, Inaaya. Taimur was only a few months old when their daughter was born. They have a lot of playdates together, and their mothers post images of them on social media.