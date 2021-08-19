Soha Ali Khan's core workout routine will make you want to hit the gym right away

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan is making sure to take proper care of her core. On Wednesday, Soha, who is married to actor Kunal Kemmu and is a doting mother to her daughter Inaaya, took to Instagram and shared how she has taken her core for granted her whole life and now she doesn't want to repeat the same mistake.

"I have taken my core for granted my whole life, until now. After a baby and 4 decades under my belt I finally felt the need to strengthen my mid-section - it's not just about having a flat tummy - it`s about balance, stability and allowing your body to function to its best ability. #coreworkout #fitnessgoals," she wrote.

Apart from telling the importance of core workout, Soha also shared a video of her doing core workout.

In the clip, Soha can be seen performing mountain climbers exercise by balancing her body with her palms on the floor and legs leaning on a wall.

Her fitness video has impressed the netizens.

Reacting to Soha's post, Soha's sister Saba commented, "Impressive." A fan wrote, "Woah... workout goals. You are killing it. " "You're an absolute inspiration ma'am," wrote another Instagram user. "Get going...more power to you!!!" wrote yet another fan.

Days ago, Soha had shared a carousel of photos featuring Saif Ali Khan striking different poses with her for a photoshoot. The unseen pictures were shared to extend birthday wishes to her brother Saif who turned 51 on August 16.

"Happy birthday bhai! To more attempts at being civilised, eating dinner on time and having an early night… the quest continues…," Soha wrote in the caption.

On the work front, Soha was last seen in the 2018 film 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3'. She is yet to announce her new project.

(With inputs from ANI)