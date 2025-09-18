Soha Ali Khan REVEALS why mom Sharmila Tagore 'never wanted' her to be like brother Saif Ali Khan: 'He did a lot of things and..'

Soha Ali Khan, in an interview, revealed why her parents, Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, advised her not to be like her brother, Saif Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan are among the popular siblings of Bollywood who share a close bond and often praise each other in the media. However, in a recent interview, Soha revealed that there is a 9-year gap between them, and when she was growing up, Saif was studying overseas. In their childhood, Saif and Soha would spend time when they were on vacation. While speaking to Mashable India, the Tum Mile actress said that when they moved to Mumbai, they started bonding well.

Soha said, "Bhai and I are nine years apart, which is a lot. There wasn’t much of an overlap because when I was born, he went abroad for studies. When he came back, he started working in film, and I went to study at Oxford. After coming to Mumbai, it was when both of us actually started spending time together and became much closer." She further said that Saif was a mystery to her while growing up, because he used to study in Winchester and would only come home for the holidays, and he did whatever he wanted to do.

The Rang De Basanti actress further added that Saif was a rebellious child, and their parents used to take his example and tell us what not to do. "The room that I had growing up actually was his room, but when he came over, I wasn’t allowed to sleep there, because he would often jump out the window at night and come back at unusual hours," she said.

Soha confessed that Saif did a lot of things, and their parents didn’t let her sleep in Saif's room because they thought she already looked like him, so she should at least not turn out like the actor. "My sister and I used to be very excited for him to come home, because he used to change the energy of the house. You never knew in what state he would turn up; sometimes he would have red hair, blonde hair, or long hair," Soha revealed.

