Soha Ali Khan reveals terrifying moment in Italy, recalls being flashed in broad daylight

Soha Ali Khan recalled being flashed in Italy in broad daylight, reflecting on her privilege that kept her safe from many such experiences and also spared her from the casting couch.

Actor Soha Ali Khan recently opened up about a disturbing incident from her time in Italy, where she was flashed in broad daylight. Sharing the experience on The Male Feminist podcast on Hauterrfly’s YouTube channel, Soha admitted that she was shocked and couldn’t understand the motive behind it.

“In Italy, yes. Apparently, that happens often. But in broad daylight? Yeah… What is their motive? I don’t understand that. We don’t want to get into their heads to understand,” she said.

Talking further, Soha reflected on her privilege, acknowledging that it has kept her safe from many uncomfortable and unsafe situations women face daily. “I understand that my life is privileged; my life has been protected. And I’m happy that I’ve not had such experiences. I know that for so many people who take public transport, something or the other happens every day,” she shared.

She also added that being from a film family protected her from facing the casting couch, saying, “Everybody felt that there’s Saif, there’s Sharmila ji.”

Daughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and sister of Saif Ali Khan, Soha married actor Kunal Kemmu in 2015 after getting engaged the previous year. The couple welcomed their daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemu in 2017. On the work front, Soha was last seen in Chhorii 2 alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film, released on Prime Video, received mixed reviews. Recently, Soha also launched her own YouTube podcast titled All About Her.