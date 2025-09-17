Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Soha Ali Khan reveals she was dropped from Paheli after Shah Rukh Khan came on board: 'I had to pay...'

Shah Rukh Khan’s diet include THESE 3 food items, here’s what ‘King Khan’ eats daily to maintain his muscular physique at 59

SBI Bank Robbery: Rs 20 crore gold, Rs 8 crore cash looted in Karnataka's Vijayapura, search ops underway; 2nd bank heist in 4 months

Bobby Deol reveals why he couldn’t say no to Aryan Khan’s debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood: 'People won’t call him SRK’s son...'

Asia Cup 2025 handshake row: India cancels practice session, press conference as tensions with Pakistan continue to simmer

PM Modi's 75th birthday: BJP celebrates with 'Sewa Pakhwada', 'NaMo Yuva Run', mega drone show; check details of events

Vishwakarma Puja 2025: Mantras, shubh muhurat, rahu kaal, puja vidhi, offerings, more

Tired of fading, shrinking and stretching of clothes? Try THESE genius laundry hacks to make them last longer

Sanjay Kapoor birthday special: 7 must-watch films that showcase his journey in Bollywood, from Prem to Auzaar

Pakistan Cricket Board's late-night WhatsApp message to journalists sparks speculation over Asia Cup boycott decision

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Soha Ali Khan reveals she was dropped from Paheli after Shah Rukh Khan came on board: 'I had to pay...'

Soha Ali Khan reveals she was dropped from Paheli after Shah Rukh Khan came...

Shah Rukh Khan’s diet include THESE 3 food items, here’s what ‘King Khan’ eats daily to maintain his muscular physique at 59

Shah Rukh Khan’s diet include THESE 3 food items, here’s what ‘King Khan’ eats d

Bobby Deol reveals why he couldn’t say no to Aryan Khan’s debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood: 'People won’t call him SRK’s son...'

Bobby Deol reveals why he couldn’t say no to Aryan Khan’s debut series

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Soha Ali Khan reveals she was dropped from Paheli after Shah Rukh Khan came on board: 'I had to pay...'

When director Amol Palekar offered her Paheli, Soha was excited but things changed when Palekar informed her about Shah Rukh Khan stepping in.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 12:05 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Soha Ali Khan reveals she was dropped from Paheli after Shah Rukh Khan came on board: 'I had to pay...'
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Soha Ali Khan has now opened up about how she lost out on her first big film, Paheli, which eventually starred Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji. In a chat with Mashable India, Soha revealed that the 2005 release was initially supposed to launch her in Bollywood, but once SRK joined the project, she was replaced.

Talking about that period, Soha explained that she had even left her steady job at Citibank because she believed acting was about to become her career. “It was my first film. I quit Citibank. I had to pay Rs 17,000 as my rent. I was earning a good salary. And my plan was to leave for London. I was thinking that I will get a work permit there and I will eventually settle there. Then Amol Palekar came to me and he spoke to me about the script. I had been offered some films because of my brother (Saif Ali Khan) and my mother (Sharmila Tagore),” she shared.

The actress admitted she didn’t fully realize how tough it was to enter films. “I had some interest in acting and I was definitely interested in that pay cheque but I definitely underestimated what it took to become a film actor. I didn’t understand the skill set needed to act in the movies in those times,” she said.

When director Amol Palekar offered her Paheli, Soha was excited. She remembered, “He approached me and I said, ‘I definitely want to do this.’ He said, ‘Then you will have to quit your job because it will take a couple of months.’” At the time, Soha didn’t realize that unless a film is signed and the shooting begins, nothing is guaranteed. “Back then, I didn’t understand that if you haven’t been signed, and if you haven’t shot, then it means that it’s not 100 per cent. I didn’t know that, so I quit my job,” she recalled.

Things changed when Palekar informed her about Shah Rukh Khan stepping in. “Amol ji called me and said, ‘Shah Rukh Khan is playing the role. I said, ‘Wow, that’s amazing.’ He said, ‘No, you don’t understand. That means you are not playing this role. Somebody else will be playing this.’ I was like, ‘Ouch.’ Then I was like, ‘What do I do now? How do I pay my rent?’” she said. It was then that Rani Mukerji replaced her.

Although she lost Paheli, Soha Ali Khan still went on to build her acting career. She made her first appearance in 2004 with the Bengali film Iti Srikanta, directed by Anjan Das, where she played Kamalata, a role that brought her recognition. That same year, she entered Bollywood with Dil Maange More opposite Shahid Kapoor, where she played Neha, one of the three love interests. While the film was a light romantic comedy, Soha’s screen presence and natural charm stood out.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Hema Malini reveals being rejected from Tamil film for shocking reason: 'I felt very...'
Hema Malini reveals being rejected from Tamil film for shocking reason
Jalgaon cloudburst: 1 dead, 10 villages affected in Maharashtra; rescue operations underway
Jalgaon cloudburst: 1 dead, 10 villages affected in Maharashtra; rescue operatio
Big blow to Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan as star pacer ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to injury, his name is...
Big blow to Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan as star pacer ruled out of Asia Cup 2025
ABVP's star in Delhi University student union elections, Aryan Mann is in the lead
ABVP's Aryan Mann Leads DU Student Union Race
Donald Trump vows action after Indian-origin man beheaded in Dallas, says, ‘Time for being soft is...’
Donald Trump vows action after Indian-origin man beheaded in Dallas, says, ‘Time
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE