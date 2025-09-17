Soha Ali Khan reveals she was dropped from Paheli after Shah Rukh Khan came on board: 'I had to pay...'

When director Amol Palekar offered her Paheli, Soha was excited but things changed when Palekar informed her about Shah Rukh Khan stepping in.

Soha Ali Khan has now opened up about how she lost out on her first big film, Paheli, which eventually starred Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji. In a chat with Mashable India, Soha revealed that the 2005 release was initially supposed to launch her in Bollywood, but once SRK joined the project, she was replaced.

Talking about that period, Soha explained that she had even left her steady job at Citibank because she believed acting was about to become her career. “It was my first film. I quit Citibank. I had to pay Rs 17,000 as my rent. I was earning a good salary. And my plan was to leave for London. I was thinking that I will get a work permit there and I will eventually settle there. Then Amol Palekar came to me and he spoke to me about the script. I had been offered some films because of my brother (Saif Ali Khan) and my mother (Sharmila Tagore),” she shared.

The actress admitted she didn’t fully realize how tough it was to enter films. “I had some interest in acting and I was definitely interested in that pay cheque but I definitely underestimated what it took to become a film actor. I didn’t understand the skill set needed to act in the movies in those times,” she said.

When director Amol Palekar offered her Paheli, Soha was excited. She remembered, “He approached me and I said, ‘I definitely want to do this.’ He said, ‘Then you will have to quit your job because it will take a couple of months.’” At the time, Soha didn’t realize that unless a film is signed and the shooting begins, nothing is guaranteed. “Back then, I didn’t understand that if you haven’t been signed, and if you haven’t shot, then it means that it’s not 100 per cent. I didn’t know that, so I quit my job,” she recalled.

Things changed when Palekar informed her about Shah Rukh Khan stepping in. “Amol ji called me and said, ‘Shah Rukh Khan is playing the role. I said, ‘Wow, that’s amazing.’ He said, ‘No, you don’t understand. That means you are not playing this role. Somebody else will be playing this.’ I was like, ‘Ouch.’ Then I was like, ‘What do I do now? How do I pay my rent?’” she said. It was then that Rani Mukerji replaced her.

Although she lost Paheli, Soha Ali Khan still went on to build her acting career. She made her first appearance in 2004 with the Bengali film Iti Srikanta, directed by Anjan Das, where she played Kamalata, a role that brought her recognition. That same year, she entered Bollywood with Dil Maange More opposite Shahid Kapoor, where she played Neha, one of the three love interests. While the film was a light romantic comedy, Soha’s screen presence and natural charm stood out.