Soha Ali Khan drops unseen adorable pic of Taimur on his birthday, shares daughter Inaaya's special card for 'Tim bhai'

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little son, Taimur is celebrating his fifth birthday on 20 December, Monday. The couple's friends and families have been sending their wishes to the most favourite kid in the B-town by sharing cutest and adorable pictures of him on their Instagram handles.

Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan, who is married to the actor Kunal Kemmu, took to her social media and shared two pictures wishing Taimur. The first is an unseen picture when she first held her nephew in her arms. In another picture, Taimur can be seen enjoying with her cousin sister Inaaya, Soha-Kunal's daughter. The 'Rang De Basanti' actor captioned the pictures as "I remember the first time I held you in my arms - the tiniest little bundle love and joy! And now you are five already - Happy birthday Tim Tim. We are missing you immensely but will see you and celebrate together soon!!"

Soha also shared the special birthday card that Inaaya made for Taimur on her Instagram stories. Sharing its picture, she wrote, "Special card for Tim bhai from Inaaya illustrating his love for early 19th century battles!". Inaaya, who turned four on 29 September this year, drew two figures with a sword on the card that she titled as "Happy Birthday Tim Bhai". She signed off the card with her name and a heart emoji.







Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor also shared a lovely picture with Taimur sitting on her lap and wrote, "Big boy ! Happy 5th birthday to our Jaan..Love you tooooo much...#happybirthday #lolomalovestaimur" with heart and hugs emoji.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is not being able to celebrate Taimur's birthday with him as the actress is in self-isolation and serving self-quarantine since the time she was diagnosed with Covid-19 last week.