'Sochiye kisko diya hai': Annu Kapoor questions Sai Pallavi's role as Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Annu Kapoor has questioned Sai Pallavi's casting as Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana while praising the film's potential to surpass Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan in technology and visual scale.

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor has shared his views on Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana ahead of the film's trailer release. While he acknowledged that the upcoming project could surpass Ramanand Sagar's iconic television series in terms of technology and visual spectacle, he appeared to question the casting of Sai Pallavi as Sita.

Annu Kapoor questions casting of Sita

Speaking to Times Now, Annu Kapoor said that the makers could present Ramayana on a much larger technological scale than Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. However, he stressed that the casting of characters such as Sita carries immense significance.

"Kya banayenge? Jo banayenge, vo Ramanand Sagar ki Ramayan ko technologically bohot showbaazi kar denge. Lekin uske baad aap ye sochiye ki kisko aapne Sita ka role diya hai? Sita Maa hai." Kapoor further pointed out that Lord Ram and Sita hold deep religious significance for millions of people and said the casting of such revered characters comes with great responsibility.

'I don't know Nitesh Tiwari'

When asked about director Nitesh Tiwari, Kapoor said he was not familiar with the filmmaker. "Aap jiska naam le rahe ho usko jaanta bhi nahi hoon main. Kaun hai? Kya karte hai? Mujhe toh pata bhi nahi," he said.

Sai Pallavi's look remains under wraps

So far, the makers have only revealed Ranbir Kapoor's look as Lord Ram. Sai Pallavi's appearance as Sita has not yet been officially unveiled. The worldwide trailer of Ramayana will premiere on July 24, 2026. Before its global release, the trailer is scheduled to be unveiled at a grand event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on July 18, with the cast and creators expected to attend.

Ramayana release date and cast

Ramayana: Part One is scheduled to release in theatres in October 2026, while the second part is expected to arrive in 2027. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

The music for the film has been composed by Oscar-winning musicians Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman.