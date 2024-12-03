After his wedding on December 4, Naga Chaitanya has a lot to look forward to, in terms of his career. The actor's next project is Thandel, which is due for release on February 7, 2025. There is also an untitled project that he is a part of.

The Telugu film industry is currently looking forward to the grand wedding of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4. The couple, who has been in a relationship for a few years, are finally settling down, following all traditions. Recently, Naga Chaitanya, in an interview with Zoom, spoke about his excitement regarding the impending wedding. He also answered a question that all fans have on their mind - will Sobhita continue to work in films after her marriage?

During the interview, when Naga Chaitanya was asked if Sobhita would continue with her career in films as he would with his, without hesitation, Naga Chaitanya said, "Yes, absolutely!" The actor cleared every fan's doubts after his confession and netizens would be happy to hear that they would get to experience Sobhita's magical screen presence, even after her wedding into such an influential film family.

In the same interview, Naga Chaitanya also spoke fondly of Sobhita Dhulipala's family. "Like every Telugu household, Sobhita’s family too is very cultured and affectionate. I am treated like a son. There has been a lot of comfort and many things in common from the get-go. Sobhita is a family girl, and we have all celebrated a couple of festivals together as well. I’m sure our bond will be even stronger with time," he said.

After his wedding on December 4, Naga Chaitanya has a lot to look forward to, in terms of his career. The actor's next project is Thandel, which is due for release on February 7, 2025. There is also an untitled project that he is a part of. Sobhita, on the other hand, was last seen in Love, Sitara, and the Emmy-nominated show The Night Manager.