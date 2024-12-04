Now, ahead of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding, a video is going viral on social media, showing Samantha Ruth Prabhu unveiling the teaser for Goodachari, a 2018 film that featured Adivi Sesh and Sobhita Dhulipala.

In just a few hours, Naga Chaitanya is all set to get married for a second time to Sobhita Dhulipala at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They were married for 4 years before announcing their divorce in 2021, just days before their wedding anniversary. Now, ahead of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding, a video is going viral on social media, showing Samantha Ruth Prabhu unveiling the teaser for Goodachari, a 2018 film that featured Adivi Sesh and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead role. At the event, Samantha Ruth Prabhu called the teaser of the film "phenomenal" and Sobhita Dhulipala was also seen saying some wonderful things about the Citadel: Honey Bunny actress.

Speaking about Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala said, "She [Samantha] was very kind actually, from Twitter to Facebook, social media, everything she said. She said that, you know, ‘I hope I’m the lucky charm’, and I do hope so, you know. She’s wonderful, so I’m very glad."

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to marry today in Hyderabad. The couple got engaged in August this year. In a recent interview, Naga Chaitanya opened up about his relationship with Sobhita and said, "It’s been lovely getting to know Sobhita and her family the past few months, watching the families interact has been a joy. I am really looking forward to and excited for the wedding day, going through all the rituals and watching the families come together."

"I am treated like a son. There has been a lot of comfort and many things in common from the get-go. Sobhita is a family girl, and we have all celebrated a couple of festivals together as well," Naga Chaitanya further added.

