There have been several media reports regarding the wedding date of Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya. The star couple is reportedly getting married at the end of this year.

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala took their relationship to another level after getting engaged in an intimate ceremony on August 8. Since their engagement, fans have been waiting for the news of their wedding date. And now, it seems like their wish has come true. There are rumours that the couple will tie the knot by the end of the year. As Republic World reported, Sobhita and Naga's wedding date has been set for December 4.

The couple have kickstarted their wedding festivities with the haldi ceremony. Recently, the Ponniyin Selvan actress shared photos from her Pasupu ceremony held on October 21. This custom is similar to the haldi ceremony, where the bride-to-be grinds the ingredients, symbolising new life. Sobhita also dropped a photo, standing with a mortar and pestle decorated with fresh flowers.

As a couple, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita made their first public appearance at the ANR National Awards 2024. For the event, Sobhita donned a light green sari and dazzled the red carpet of the ANR National Awards ceremony. Chaitanya was seen guiding Sobhita backstage and talking with her. The two chatted for a few seconds before entering the main ceremony area.

Naga Chaitanya got engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala on Thursday after a few years of dating. The ceremony was private and was held at Naga Chaitanya's home. Soon after their engagement, Naga Chaitanya’s father, superstar Nagarjuna, officially announced the news and shared the first photos of the couple. Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Samantha and Chaitanya met on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 but began dating only in November 2015. They got engaged on January 29, 2017 and tied the knot in a Hindu ceremony on October 6 and a Christian ceremony the following day. Samantha and Chay announced their separation in October 2021 and finalised their divorce soon after.

