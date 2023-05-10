Sobhita Dhulipala breaks silence on dating rumours with Naga Chaitanya, says ‘don't feel the urge to…’

Sobhita Dhulipala breaks silence on dating rumours with Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita Dhulipala is currently enjoying the success of her recent movie Ponniyin Selvan 2. The actress is quite active on Instagram and keeps fans hooked with her posts. Sobhita has been grabbing headlines for her relationship rumours with Naga Chaitanya. Recently, the actress finally broke the silence on the rumours.

As per a report from Filmi Beat, during a media interaction, while promoting her film Ponniyin Selvan 2, Sobhita Dhulipala dismissed the dating rumours with Naga Chaitanya and said, “I'm very fortunate for having a chance to work in beautiful films. I'm a classical dancer and I like dancing. To have performed three of AR Rahman's songs in Mani Ratnam's film is a very big thing for me. I am focused on it right now. For people who speak without knowledge, I don't think I need to answer them. I don't feel the urge to clarify things when I'm not doing any wrong and it is not my business.”

She added, “Instead of answering or clarifying about things people write with half-knowledge, one must focus on your life, improve it, be calm, and try to be a good person.”

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya’s dating rumors sparked after the duo’s photos vacating and having lunch together in London got viral. The actor has recently got separated from Samantha Ruth Prabhu and this made a section of society call Sobhita a ‘home breaker’.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot in 2017, however, the couple announced their separation in 2021 which left fans disappointed. Recently, the actor has revealed that their divorce has been finalized.

Meanwhile. Sobhita Dhulipala became a household name after starring in the web series Made in Heaven. The actress was recently seen in Mani Ratnam's movie Ponniyin Selvan 2 which also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram and others. The film was released on April 28 and has touched the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office. The actress will be next seen in the second part of the web series The Night Manager starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapur.

Read Ponniyin Selvan star Sobhita Dhulipala drops 'dreamy wedding' photos amid dating rumours with Naga Chaitanya