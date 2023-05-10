Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Sobhita Dhulipala breaks silence on dating rumours with Naga Chaitanya, says ‘don't feel the urge to…’

Sobhita Dhulipala opens up on dating rumours with Naga Chaitanya during the promotions of Ponniyin Selvan 2.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 10, 2023, 07:00 AM IST

Sobhita Dhulipala breaks silence on dating rumours with Naga Chaitanya, says ‘don't feel the urge to…’
Sobhita Dhulipala breaks silence on dating rumours with Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita Dhulipala is currently enjoying the success of her recent movie Ponniyin Selvan 2. The actress is quite active on Instagram and keeps fans hooked with her posts. Sobhita has been grabbing headlines for her relationship rumours with Naga Chaitanya. Recently, the actress finally broke the silence on the rumours.

As per a report from Filmi Beat, during a media interaction, while promoting her film Ponniyin Selvan 2, Sobhita Dhulipala dismissed the dating rumours with Naga Chaitanya and said, “I'm very fortunate for having a chance to work in beautiful films. I'm a classical dancer and I like dancing. To have performed three of AR Rahman's songs in Mani Ratnam's film is a very big thing for me. I am focused on it right now. For people who speak without knowledge, I don't think I need to answer them. I don't feel the urge to clarify things when I'm not doing any wrong and it is not my business.”

She added, “Instead of answering or clarifying about things people write with half-knowledge, one must focus on your life, improve it, be calm, and try to be a good person.”

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya’s dating rumors sparked after the duo’s photos vacating and having lunch together in London got viral. The actor has recently got separated from Samantha Ruth Prabhu and this made a section of society call Sobhita a ‘home breaker’.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot in 2017, however, the couple announced their separation in 2021 which left fans disappointed. Recently, the actor has revealed that their divorce has been finalized.

Meanwhile. Sobhita Dhulipala became a household name after starring in the web series Made in Heaven. The actress was recently seen in Mani Ratnam's movie Ponniyin Selvan 2 which also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram and others. The film was released on April 28 and has touched the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office. The actress will be next seen in the second part of the web series The Night Manager starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapur.

Read Ponniyin Selvan star Sobhita Dhulipala drops 'dreamy wedding' photos amid dating rumours with Naga Chaitanya

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ishani Chahar, the beautiful wife of Punjab Kings spinner Rahul Chahar
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
In pics: SS Rajamouli launches Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's NTR 30, claps first shot
Nysa Devgan enjoys royal stay at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace; poses with Orhan Awatramani, other friends
Bull Riding to Big Wave Surfing, take a look at 6 most dangerous sports in the world
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Deepthi Narkuti, Hyderabad girl hired for record-breaking package by Microsoft, her salary is...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.