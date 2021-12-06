'So, so proud of the lady': Abhishek Bachchan drops throwback pic on niece Navya Naveli's birthday

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan sure knows how to make someone feel special. His recent post proves the same as he took penned an emotional note of Navya Nanda on the occasion of her birthday.

Abhishek Bachchan on Monday took to Instagram and penned a sweet post for his Navya Nanda. He wrote, “Happy Birthday my dearest Navya! So, so proud of the lady you've grown to become. Love you. @navyananda.” Alongside the note, he posted a childhood image of Navya. Navya also received a heartfelt birthday wish from her mother Shweta.

Taking to Instagram, Shweta dug out a childhood picture of Navya. In the image, Shweta can be seen holding little Navya in her arms. “Happy Birthday PRECIOUS. Shine your light bright every where you go,” she captioned the post. Take a look:

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya is the founder of Project Naveli, a non-profit organisation that aims to promote gender equality by providing women with access to resources and opportunities that will allow for economic and social empowerment.

Earlier, Navya and Shweta appeared on the sets of KBC 13 in order to play the quiz game with host Amitabh Bachchan. Jaya Bachchan, who joined the show though video call, was seen grilling Amitabh Bachchan in front of Shweta and Navya Naveli Nanda. Jaya was heard complaining about Big B. She said, “Aap inko phone kariye, kabhi phone uthate nahi (If you call him, he'll never pick up).”

In defence, Amitabh replied, “Internet agar gadbad hai toh hum kya kare bhai (What can I do if the internet fluctuates)?” Meanwhile, Shweta took Jaya’s side. Reminding him, she says, “Social media pe photo lagayenge, tweet karenge (He will share photos on social media, tweet from his account).”

Navya also said, “Jab hum parlour se aate hai, nani ko aap bolte hai ki aap itni achi lag rahi hai. Jhoot bol rahe hai hume ya actually ache lag rahe hai (When we return from the parlour and you tell Jaya she looks good, are you really telling the truth)?”

However, Amitabh tried to convince Jaya, he started praising her. He said, “Jaya, kitni achi lag rahi hai aap (Jaya, you look beautiful).” But Jaya refused to listen to him, she said, “Jhooth bolte hue bilkul ache nahi lagte (You don't look nice when you lie).” Amitabh replied, “Arre yaar”, leaving everyone in laughter. (With inputs from ANI)