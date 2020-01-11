Headlines

'So much more for the two of us to explore together': Deepika Padukone on reuniting with Ranveer Singh in '83'

The actress is now all set to share screen space with Ranveer again, for the first time since their marriage n '83'.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 11, 2020, 05:57 PM IST

Deepika Padukone is currently celebrating the release of her maiden production Chhapaak which is garnering support from critics and her fans. 

 

Audiences are in awe of Deepika's strength in playing the role of Malti, an acid attack survivor who despite the tragic incident that changed her life, triumphs. 

 

The actress is now all set to share screen space with Ranveer again, for the first time since their marriage, in Kabir Singh's '83 in which she will play the role of Romi Dev, wife of Kapil Dev, played by Ranveer Singh. 

 

In a recent interview, the Padmaavat actress opened up about working with Ranveer again and how this time they are not playing king and queen with heavy dialogues to deliver but a simple couple with simple everyday conversations."It made me realize that wow, I mean, there's so much more for the two of us to explore together as actors." 

 

Ranveer Singh also appreciated Deepika for her performance in Chhapaak and after watching the film, took to his social media platform to appreciate his wife's shining performance.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

He wrote, "My baby. I’ve witnessed you toil relentlessly to create this special piece of work. You’ve been an engine behind the project, and are the soul of the film. This is the most important installment in your body of work. You labored with such honesty in intent and action. You dug deep and fought through your challenges, faced your fears, overcame your struggles and today you and your team stand triumphant as the creators of one of the films of our times. Your performance is way more than everything I thought it could and would be. It’s moved me, stirred me and stayed with me. You blended strength with vulnerability and lent dignity to an immensely complex portrayal in such a fine manner that I’m simply awestruck at your craft. It's staggering and astonishing what you’ve achieved with Malti. A glowing gem in your repertoire. I love you, baby. I’ve never been more proud of you. @deepikapadukone #chhapaak." 

