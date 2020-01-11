So adorable! Varun Dhawan distributes red roses to fans who greet him at airport with selfies

Since New Year's Eve, Varun Dhawan has been on a constant tour. The actor is visiting various places in order to promote his upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D. In an unusual and rather sweet gesture, Varun went ahead and greeted his fans with roses.

Carrying roses in his hand, Varun was snapped at the Mumbai airport. The actor was then mobbed by his fans, who flashed their phones towards his face for a selfie. Not only obliging them for a selfie, Varun even went ahead and greeted his fans with red roses.

The actor, dressed in a brown leather jacket over his t-shirt, denim jeans, shades, and brown shoes, greeted every other fan at the airport with a red rose from his bouquet. At one point in time, Varun even tried to give a guy fan taking a selfie with him, the rose in his hand with which he was taking the selfie.

Here's the video of the same:

Varun Dhawan was recently in news over his comment on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence. More Bollywood celebrities spoke up on the issue after Chhapaak actress Deepika Padukone visited the University on Tuesday to stand in solidarity with the students.