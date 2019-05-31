Headlines

How much revenue BCCI is generating from media rights of IPL and India’s home matches? Check details here

Meet Jaya Verma Sinha, India's first woman CEO of Railway board in 166 years

'Why PM Modi is...': Rahul Gandhi seeks JPC probe into allegations against Adani group

Bollywood

Smriti Irani rushes to stranded Asha Bhosle's rescue after Modi 2.0 swearing-in

Asha Bhosle was stranded in Delhi after the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when Smriti Irani ensured that she reaches home safely

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 31, 2019, 07:10 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing in ceremony took place on May 30, 2019. He became the Prime Minister of India for the second time consistently. In order to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Modi 2.0 government, various Bollywood celebrities arrived at the venue.

Photos of Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Abhishek Kapoor, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Kailash Kher, Rajinikanth, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kapil Sharma and others made rounds of the internet. Now another celebrity shared a photo after the ceremony.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who was part of the oath-taking ceremony, shared a picture with Smriti Irani. Bhosle shared the story of how Irani rescued her while she was stranded in a crazy rush after the ceremony. "I was stranded in the crazy rush post PM oath ceremony. No one offered to help me except Smriti Irani who saw my plight & made sure I reached home safely. She cares & that's why she won," tweeted Asha Bhosle.

Read her tweet here:

For the uninitiated, Smriti Irani emerged victorious in Amethi polls. She won a total of 4,67,598 votes there, with a margin of 55,120 votes against Rahul Gandhi from Indian National Congress. Responding to Asha Bhosle's kind tweet, Smriti Irani shared an emoticon of folded hands.

Here's Smriti Irani's tweet:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not the only person to take an oath on May 30. Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sadanand Gowda and Smriti Irani were also among the ministers who took an oath then.

