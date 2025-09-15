Smriti Irani reveals she was called ‘crappy’: 'My father said marry whoever...'

Looking back, Smriti said 25 years ago she was called a “part-time politician and a full-time actor.”

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani recently opened up about the tough criticism she faced during the early years of her career. Speaking with Soha Ali Khan on her podcast All About Her, Smriti recalled being labelled a “crappy actor” despite her popularity as Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

“Everywhere I would go, they would say you're a crappy actor… Male actor was getting paid more than me,” she said, reflecting on her journey in the entertainment industry. Smriti also revealed that her first job was on the streets of Delhi’s Janpath, earning Rs 200 a day. She shared that she had borrowed money from her father, who gave her an ultimatum: “I'll give you one year and if you can't pay me back, marry whoever I tell you to marry.”

Looking back, Smriti said 25 years ago she was called a “part-time politician and a full-time actor.” She recalled asking her father, “I'm going to live the rest of my life as somebody's wife. 17 years as your daughter. When do I get to live for myself?”

When asked what advice today’s Tulsi would give to the Tulsi of 25 years ago, Smriti quipped, “Get a better paycheck.” Smriti also reflected on her political journey, recalling her first election in 2004 at the age of 27: “There's no education, no academic adventure to understand hardcore politics.”

Born into a Marathi-Punjabi-Bengali family in Delhi, Smriti began her career as a model and actress in 1994 before entering politics in 2003. She became a household name as Tulsi Virani and later rose to prominence in the BJP, defeating Rahul Gandhi in Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, she lost her seat in the 2024 polls to Congress candidate KL Sharma.

Recently, Smriti returned to television, reprising her iconic role as Tulsi Virani in the reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, with Amar Upadhyay also returning as Mihir.