This star, called best Indian actress ever, fell in love with married man, was called homewrecker, died at 31 when...

Late Bollywood star and renowned actress Smita Patil, who worked in Hindi and Marathi films, ruled the film industry in 70s. She appeared in over 80 films during her career, spanning over a decadeand was honored with the Padma Shri in 1985.

Today, we will talk about her personal life which was not that easy. She was called home homewrecker when fell in love with Raj Babbar who was already married to Nadira Babbar at that time.

Career

Patil started her film journey with Shyam Benegal's Charandas Chor in 1975. She emerged as a leading actress in the cinema, known for her roles in films like Manthan (1976), Bhumika (1977) - which earned her first National Film Award, Chakra (1981) - winning her second National Film Award and a Filmfare Award, Ardh Satya (1983), "Mirch Masala" (1985), and many more.

Personal life

When Patil git romantically involved with actor Raj Babbar, it sparked debate and she was criticised by fans and media as Raj Babbar left his wife Nadira Babbar to marry her. The couple first met on the sets of the 1982 film Bheegi Palkein. Their son, actor Prateik Babbar, was born on 28 November 1986.

Not only fans and media, but Raj Babbar's mother also called the actress homewrecher.

Known as Shabana Azami's rival

Actresses Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil collaborated in the 1982 film Arth and were compared to each other. At an event in 2015, Shabana opened up about her rivalry and said, "Smita and I could never be friends. The rivalry between us, some of it manufactured by the media and some of it real, caused tension. I have said it before and I do so today, that I have been guilty about making uncharitable remarks about her. I regret it. There were efforts of reconciliation and we were able to maintain civility, but we were never able to turn into friendship. But at no point it had spilled over to our families."

Death

Patil was married to actor Raj Babbar when she tragically passed away on 13 December 1986 at a very young age young age of 31 due to childbirth complications. After her demise, over ten of her films were released.

