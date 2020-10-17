Smita Patil's 65th birth anniversary: Raj Babbar, Prateik Babbar pay tribute to late actor with beautiful photos

Actor Smita Patil, known for her contribution to Indian cinema, was born on October 17, 1955. Thus, today marks her 65th birth anniversary. Unfortunately, Patil, who was married to Raj Babbar, died a month after she gave birth to their son Prateik Babbar. She was aged 31 then.

Both Raj and Prateik Babbar remembered one of the legends of Indian cinema, on her birth anniversary today. They shared some beautiful throwback pictures of her with heartwarming captions, paying tribute to her on her day today.

"An artist of incomparable genius, a person with such an emotional soul - fondly remembering Smita today on her birthday. You had such a short journey & yet your captivating presence is felt by all whose life you touched. Your influence has been so meaningful. #SmitaPatil," wrote Raj alongside a picture of Smita seated on the red chair.

Prateik, who could be with his mother for only a month, also shared two beautiful pictures of Smita, mainly from her photoshoots. He wrote, "Happy 65th birthday to my gorgeous mama!" and wrote 'maa' in Hindi on the post. In her second picture, he simply used the word 'maa' and a heart emoji.

Raj Babbar was married to Nadira Zaheer when he fell in love with Smita Patil. Together, they welcomed Prateik Babbar. After Smita's death in 1986, actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar went back to Nadira. They have two children, namely Raj Babbar and Juhi Babbar.