'Slumdog Millionaire' star Freida Pinto expecting first child with fiancé Cory Tran, shares news with adorable photos

Freida Pinto on Monday (June 28) shared a very exciting news with her fans. The ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ actor is expecting her first child with fiancé, Cory Tran. Freida took to her Instagram to announce the news of her pregnancy and also shared some adorable photos.

In one of the photos Tory can be seen cradling Freida’s baby bump while in the second photo, Freida is embracing her baby bump. The couple is beaming while posing for the camera. While sharing the photo she wrote, “Baby Tran, coming this Fall,” with a heart emoji.

Congratulations poured in for the soon-to-be parents. Actor Mrunal Thakur took to the moments section and wrote, “I’m literally screaming and dancing.” She soon followed it with, “Oh my god. Freidaaaaaaaaa and Cory congratulations ! You guys.” Film critic Rajiv Masand commented, “Congratulations @freidapinto." Hollywood actress Mandy Moore wrote, “Congrats lady!!!” Nargis Fakhri, Bobby Berk, Sam Claflin, Chelsea Handler and other celelvs congraulated the couple.

Freida and Cory got engaged in November, 2019. Freida took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. She penned a long and emotional news while sharing a photo Cory and hers, were she had flaunted a gigantic ring in her finger.

Freida and Cory sparked romance rumours in late 2017 and have been dating since. The actress was earlier in a relationship with her ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ co-star Dev Patel for six years. The two parted ways in 2014.

Freida made her debut in Danny Boyle’s 2008 film ‘Slumdog Millionaire’. She went on to work in several Hollywood projects such as Woody Allen’s You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger, Rise of the Planet of the Apes and Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, among others.