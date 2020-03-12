Slo-mo video: When Kareena Kapoor Khan walked in style on the sets of 'Angrezi Medium'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is upping her Instagram game since the time she joined. The actor like her character Geet from Jab We Met has proved 'Main Apni Favourite Hoon'. She has shared photos of herself and her family with captions that are truly unmissable. She even showed glimpses of her son and Bollywood's current favourite star kid Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena's latest film, Angrezi Medium is all set to hit the screens on Friday.

Ahead of that, Kareena posted a video from the sets on her Instagram page. In the video, she is seen donning London cop jacket with a pair of black leather pants. Bebo has opted for a no-makeup makeup look with hair tied in a top bun. The slow-motion video has the actor walking in style with Imagine Dragons' 'Believer' song in the background.

Kareena captioned the video stating, "Oh how I love slo-mo shots... captured by the mad @homster"

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, talking about being a part of Angrezi Medium, Kareena had told IANS, "I am very excited about the film because I am working with Irrfan in the film. I got the opportunity to work with a brilliant actor like Irrfan and I think, that, for me is the greatest honour."

Apart from Irrfan and Kareena, the film directed by Homi Adajania also stars Radhika Madan along with Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi and Kiku Sharda in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan.