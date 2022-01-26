'Sleepless nights and unparalleled joy': Anushka Sharma congratulates Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

A few days ago, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra surprised everyone when she announced that she welcomed a baby with her husband Nick Jonas via 'surrogate'.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share this news with her fans, she wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Take a look:

Therefore, Anushka Sharma on Wednesday took to Instagram Congratulated Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for becoming parents. Anushka wrote, "Congratulations @priyankachopra and @nickjonas Get ready for sleepless nights and unparallel joy and love. Lots of love to the little one."

As per the reports of India Today, Meera, Priyanka’s cousin, expressed her happiness and said, “Priyanka always wanted to have a lot of kids. So, I am very happy for this new chapter in her life, she is going to be a super mom to her baby girl.” Meera further added, “She has excelled in every area of her life. So, being a mother is an extension to her powerful self, we are all very proud of her.”

For the unversed, "he duo got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai."