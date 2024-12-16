a video has been leaked showing Sara and Veer dancing to a Garhwali song from the sets of Sky Force.

Akshay Kumar’s highly anticipated Sky Force is an upcoming patriotic film, which also stars Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya in crucial roles. The fans are very excited about the film as they are awaiting updates on the same. Much to their delight, a video has been leaked from the sets of the film, showing Sara and Veer dancing to a Garhwali song.

Ahead of the release of the film, a BTS video featuring Veer and Sara Ali Khan has taken over the internet. Dressed in a white saree, Sara danced with Veer in front of a Buddhist temple with background dancers. Veer, on the other hand, wore a formal suit and donned a moustache look.

The song was being filmed in picturesque locations across Mussoorie, lending a breathtaking visual charm to the film.

Soon after the video surfaced, fans thronged the comment section with excitement. “Is this a new movie shooting?” asked a user, another user wrote, “My Uttarakhandi culture is so sweet.. Fully Dress up dancing..Jai ho.”

For the unversed, Sara has been in the news for his past relationship with Veer Pahariya. In a candid interview with Filmfare, Sara had openly acknowledged their romance, stating, "He's the only one I have dated. I have had no other boyfriends in my life."

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, Sky Force also stars Nimrat Kaur. The makers have reportedly incorporated a special song, sparking speculation about a potential cameo by an A-list celebrity. "Sky Force" recounts the heroic tale of India's bold counterattack on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the intense Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965.

Set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force, the film has generated immense excitement among audiences. As per reports, the film's theatrical trailer is slated to launch during the Christmas holiday season of 2024. Bankrolled by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, the film is set to soar onto the big screen on January 24, 2025.