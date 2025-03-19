Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya came together to announce the OTT release of Sky Force, and there can't be a better way to tell the audience where to watch the film.

After earning decent at the box office, Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's aerial actioner Sky Force will soon be premiering on OTT. The film's lead stars dropped an interesting reel to announce the digital premiere date. Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kelwani, Sky Force marked the acting debut of Veer Pahariya. However, after the movie's release, Veer's dance step in the song, Rang, became the butt of jokes. Pahariya's langdi became a memefest, and he was trolled for the same.

Sky Force will premiere on...

Sky Force will be available to stream online on Prime Video from March 21. As it is said that 'any publicity is good publicity', Veer also took the memes and trolls in a positive way and earned fame out of it. The OTT announcement reel is also based on the famous langdi meme. In the video, Akki and Veer are seen recreating the langdi step without the music, and text is seen on the reel saying, "You can hear this reel." In the caption, the OTT platform wrote, "You know what's landing. #SkyForceOnPrime, March 21."

Netizens' reaction to Sky Force OTT announcement

As soon as the announcement was dropped on the OTT platform, several netizens had a field day. An internet user wrote, "Ye wapas aa gaye langdi karte hue." Another internet user wrote, "Meri ek taang nakli hai reel." One of the internet users wrote, "Bas kar bhai dekh lenge teri movie." A netizen wrote, "dono bhaiyo ko ek hi company mein unpaid internship mil gayi."

Sky Force box office collection

Released in cinemas on January 25, 2025, Sky Force earned positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. As Sacnilk reported, Sky Force earned Rs 149 crores worldwide. With Sky Force, Akki ended his dull phase at Bollywood. The movie also stars Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan, and Sharad Kelkar in key roles.