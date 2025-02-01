Sky Force has become the first Hindi film of 2025 to cross the Rs 100-crore mark and Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya's film looks super-strong in its second week.

It's been a week, and Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya's actioner Sky Force continues to fly high at the box office. Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kelwani, Sky Force was released in cinemas on January 24, and it has become the first Hindi film of 2025 to cross the Rs 100-crore mark.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on his X (formerly Twitter) that Sky Force has comfortably crossed Rs 100 crore in India, and the film will continue to hold its position even in the second week. In the tweet, he wrote, "#SkyForce is the first film of 2025 to cross the ₹ 100 cr milestone [on Day 8]... The film must show significant growth over the weekend to boost its healthy total. #SkyForce [Week 2] Fri 4.60 cr. Total: ₹ 104.30 cr. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice."

Sky Force marks the debut of Veer Pahariya, and he earned accolades for making an impactful entry, leaving a mark, despite the presence of a superstar.

Veer Pahariya on Sky Force

Speaking about his, debut, Veer called it a 'once-in-a-lifetime opportunity'. He said, "Making my debut as an Air Force officer, in a film that releases on Republic Day, feels like a dream come true. It’s an honour to play a role that showcases the courage and sacrifices of our real-life heroes. Sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar sir only adds to the magic of this experience."

For the unversed, Veer underwent six months of intense training, including combat drills, endurance exercises, and even flying lessons. The film, directed by Kapur and Kewlani, revolves around untold stories of the Indian Air Force, combining thrilling aerial combat scenes with an emotional narrative. While Akshay Kumar’s seasoned presence adds gravitas to the film, Sky Force puts a spotlight on Veer Pahariya, showcasing his raw talent and passion for his craft.