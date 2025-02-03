Responding to trolls slamming for his privileges, Veer said it's his good fortune to be born into such a family and that he can't change his birth.

Veer Pahariya, grandson of former Maharashtra CM Sushilkumar Shinde, has responded to trolls criticising his privileged background after his Bollywood debut in Sky Force. Unlike other actors, he got an opportunity to star alongside superstar Akshay Kumar in his first movie appearance. He played the role of Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in key roles.

Responding to trolls slamming for his privileges, Veer said it's his good fortune to be born into such a family and that he can't change his birth. Instead, he's focused on working hard to prove himself as a deserving actor. "Mera sapna hamesha yahi raha hai ki mujhe kalakaar banana hai. Toh ab unhe khush karne liye kya karun? Apne aap ko maar doon aur phirse janam loon?," he told ABP.

Further, Veer said, “It’s possible that one is spreading hate because they haven’t watched the film yet. So I can’t say anything to you. Maybe I haven’t been able to reach the hearts of the audience in this film, but I might win their hearts with my next film. So I’ll try my best to turn this hatred into love."

Veer also addressed the memes circulating about his hookstep in the song Rang, saying he takes them positively. For those unversed, the song Rang is a part of the movie Sky Force, which has been performing well at the box office. Social media platforms are flooded with memes featuring Veer's hookstep. Fans have been creatively editing the clip, adding funny captions and music to make it even more entertaining. The memes range from humorous comparisons to exaggerated expressions, all of which have left netizens in splits.

Sky Force, has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark within eight days of its release. Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, is set against the backdrop of the 1965 India-Pakistan War.