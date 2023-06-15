Siya: Vineet Kumar Singh says he felt 'vulnerable' while thinking about rape survivors, their families |Exclusive

Credit: Vineet Kumar Singh/Instagram

Siya, directed by Manish Mundra, starring Vineet Kumar Singh and Pooja Pandey is all set to premiere on ZEE5 on June 16. In an exclusive chat with DNA, Vineet opened up about the film and revealed the incident that he will never forget for the rest of his life.

While talking about the film and the experience, Vineet said, "It was good because I have worked with Drishyam earlier also. Drishyam made many beautiful films Masaan, and Aankhon Dekhi and they always made something interesting and different. And since I had worked with Drishyam and this time Manish himself was directing the film so I had to not think much about it."

Vineet further mentioned that he said yes to the script without even reading the script because he trusts Drishyam. He said, “I was very sure if Drishyam wants to make something, it will definitely be interesting.”

On being asked if Vineet ever got emotional while shooting for Siya. He stated, “Honestly, the story of Siya is hard-hitting and it should reach out to the people. Yes! Sometimes we get serious on set but if all the time we are serious then it will take a toll on us. So we try to be easy when we should for lighter scenes. But sometimes while shooting for serious scenes we try to be on the same frequency so that it doesn’t affect our performance.” He further mentioned, “But I always try to be cool when there are lighter scenes. But me hassi mazzak karta rehta hu.”

On being asked if he ever got uncomfortable, the actor replied, “It happens so many times. See, my father is a mathematician, my uncle is a teacher. So in my home, everyone talks about studies or academics.”

Jokingly he said, “They can ask for formulas even when you are having morning tea. So when you leave these traditions and start something new so you face a lot of things. You also get cultural shock also. So when you come to a city like Mumbai from a small place, so face a lot of things.” “Sometimes it happens, mere paise hai aur me hi nahi maang paa rha (I can’t even ask for my own money).”

While talking about one incident that he will remember for the rest of his life while shooting for Siya, he revealed, “So there was a sequence in a fort. So I was sitting there before the shoot started. Somehow, all of a sudden thoughts started coming into my head and I started thinking about the families of the victims. So there I started thinking about rapes and these incidents and I started thinking too much. I was in a vulnerable state. These incidents should not happen and I can’t ever forget the feeling that I got when I was thinking about all this. So this is also the reason why I wanted to do Siya.”

"This is a very important story that needs to be heard because every day we hear these incidents and talk for two days, then a similar incident happens in some other city and again we talk for two days and then forget and this continues. And this is not fine so as an actor we should always do these stories that deliver strong messages,” he concluded.

Produced by Drishyam Films, Siya starring Vineet Kumar Singh and Pooja Pandey depicts the horrific crimes against women and it showcases a journey of a girl seeking justice against them. Siya who despite all hurdles, decides to take down the oppressive patriarchy and fight for justice after she is kidnapped and raped. The film focuses on the psychological and physical distress that the girl suffers, aggravated by the many hurdles that prevent prompt punishment for the powerful and influential perpetrators.