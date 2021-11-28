Six Senses Fort Barwara shows ‘fully booked’ amid Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s wedding rumours

Rumoured couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal can tie the know on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. Even though there is no official confirmation about the same, but there are speculations that the wedding will happen at the luxurious resort.

Amid Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding rumours, we thought of visiting the official website of Six Senses Fort Barwara. However, we noticed that the fort is not taking any reservations from December 6 to December 11, which added fuel to the fire. The property is accepting bookings only before December 6 and after December 11.

Meanwhile, some reports have claimed that the wedding festivities will start on December 7, the couple will get married on December 9. Is this the reason why Six Senses Fort Barwara shows ‘property sold out’? Well, we can only guess.

Meanwhile, according to some media reports, Katrina has taken a break from her work and will be having a court marriage with Vicky in Mumbai. According to Bollywood Life, the rumoured couple can get married in Mumbai before heading to Rajasthan for a grand royal wedding. As per the report, the couple has been preparing for their wedding.

Earlier, some reports said that Vicky and Katrina’s managers have started scouting the city for the guests, they have booked rental cars in bulk. Apart from family members, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will invite their friends and colleagues from the film industry. Their guest list includes Varun Dhawan, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and Natasha Dalal. In order to ensure security, the couple has booked travel, stay and comfort.