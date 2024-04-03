Twitter
This actor, who starred in Oscar-winning film, worked with Irrfan, Akshay, Ajay, failed to pay hospital bills, died in..

Sitaram Panchal, who appeared in films like Slumdog Millionaire (2008), Peepli Live (2010), The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002), Jolly LLB 2 and Paan Singh Tomar, died in poverty.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 12:24 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Life is unpredictable, everything changes in seconds. They say, nothing is permanent neither happiness nor sadness, every phase of life passes be it good or bad. Today, we will talk about an actor who entertained us with his performances in classic cinema, one of the known faces but faced financial struggles when he died.

We are talking about Sitaram Panchal, who appeared in films like Slumdog Millionaire (2008), Peepli Live (2010), The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002), Jolly LLB 2 and Paan Singh Tomar. You will shocked to know that this actor, who won so many hearts with his performances, died in poverty on 10 August 2017.

He was suffering from kidney and lung cancer. In August 2017, the Haryana Government helped him financially and gave him Rs 5 lakh in financial help to the actor. CINTAA had also put out a plea to gather help for Panchal. In a post shared by CINTAA, they wrote, “It pains us to hear the suffering of our esteemed member Shri Sitaram Panchal, we assure him of all the help we can provide to him in his hour of need and also urge all of you to open your hearts.”

While talking to Hindustan Times, his wife said that Panchal was diagnosed with cancer in 2014. He ‘resorted to ayurvedic remedies but did not even respond to homeopathic treatment.’

"Initially, he used to work and we could make ends meet. But now, he does not even have the strength to stand up. He has lost a lot of weight. Ever since the cancer was detected in January 2014, he has taken Ayurvedic treatment. It was only recently that he started a new homeopathic medicine, following which, his condition worsened and we discontinued the medicines," said his wife.

Unfortunately, on August 10, 2017, the actor passed away due to lung and kidney cancer.

