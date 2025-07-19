Sitaare Zameen Par writer reacts to Aamir Khan being ‘interfering actor’ claim, says 'he remains involved, there is...'

Divy, who collaborated with Aamir Khan on both Laapataa Ladies and Sitaare Zameen Par, emphasized that being on set allowed him to see first-hand how Aamir works.

Aamir Khan’s reputation for being deeply involved in his films has often sparked debates around whether he “interferes” too much with his directors and writers. However, Sitaare Zameen Par writer Divy Nidhi Sharma has now set the record straight.

"No Interference, Only Involvement"

In an interview with India Today, Divy dismissed the long-standing speculation, saying, "Honestly, I had also heard about these things, but after being part of Laapataa Ladies writing team, and now Sitaare Zameen Par, I can assure that while he remains involved, there is no interference."

Divy, who collaborated with Aamir on both Laapataa Ladies and Sitaare Zameen Par, emphasized that being on set allowed him to see first-hand how Aamir works. He said even director RS Prasanna would vouch that “there was zero interference”, calling it “one of the finest experiences” of their lives.

‘Room for Debate and Respect for Writers’

What makes Aamir stand out, according to Divy, is his respect for the writing process. “Even if he had to change a comma, he would ask the writer, and not once did he impose himself on the director,” he said.

“He does take time to trust, but when it's been built, it's a smooth ride. Even if he has a counterpoint, there was always room for discussion and debate, and he was more than willing to concede.”

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par released on June 20 and is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par. Aamir plays a basketball coach mentoring ten differently-abled individuals. The film also stars Genelia D’Souza and several newcomers including Aroush Datta and Gopi Krishna Varma.

Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, Aparna Purohit, and Ravi Bhagchandka, the film has so far earned ₹164 crore nett at the Indian box office, according to Sanilk.com.

At a time when Aamir’s creative process is often questioned, Divy Nidhi Sharma’s testimony offers rare insight — showing that involvement doesn’t always mean interference.