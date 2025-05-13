The spiritual sequel of the 2007 emotional drama Taare Zameen Par, Sitaare Zameen Par is slated to release in cinemas on June 20. The Aamir Khan-starrer is the official remake of the 2018 Spanish sports comedy film Campeones and is directed by RS Prasanna.

The trailer of Aamir Khan-starrer Sitaare Zameen Par has finally been released on Tuesday. The upcoming sports drama is the official remake of the 2018 Spanish sports comedy film Campeones (Champions in English). It is directed by RS Prasanna, who had helmed the 2017 romantic comedy Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Sitaare Zameen Par is the spiritual sequel of the 2007 emotional drama Taare Zameen Par, which is the only film helmed by Aamir Khan in his career till now. The movie is slated to release in cinemas on June 20.

The film's logline reads as, "1 Tingu Basketball Coach, 10 Toofani SITAARE aur unki journey." The 3-minute-and-30-seconds-long trailer shows that Aamir Khan is a basketball coach, who is forced to teach the sport to ten intellectually disabled people and the story focuses on how he prepares them for the National Championship. Apart from Aamir, Sitaare Zameen Par also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar, Aayush Bhansali, Dolly Ahluwalia, Gurpal Singh, and Brijendra Kala.

Reacting to the trailer, fans have already dubbed it "the movie of the year." In the comments section on YouTube, one netizen wrote, "The concept is so good. Team normal logo ki hoti hai, they are too a normal human. The message from the movie is great. So excited to watch it", while another added, "Aamir Khan once again proves why he’s in a league of his own. The trailer is a perfect blend of emotion, humour, and depth. Looking forward to another thought-provoking masterpiece. Cinema with purpose is back."

Meanwhile, Sitaare Zameen Par will clash at the box office with the pan-India film Kuberaa on June 20. A social thriller, Kuberaa features Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, it is shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, and will also release in the dubbed versions in Kannada and Malayalam languages.

