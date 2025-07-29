Sitaare Zameen Par to not release on any OTT platform, Aamir Khan film to stream directly on YouTube for Rs...

Sitaare Zameen Par will start streaming on the YouTube channel Aamir Khan Talkies from August 1 as a pay-per-view model for Rs 100.

In an unprecedented move to democratise content consumption, Aamir Khan has chosen to release his latest film Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube movies-on-demand, immediately after its theatrical run, ensuring it reaches every corner of the world at an accessible price. This bold decision sets a new precedent for film distribution globally. The RS Prasanna directorial will be available exclusively on YouTube and will not be released on any other digital platform.

The heartwarming family drama, starring Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh and featuring a powerful ensemble including ten neurodivergent actors, will be available in India at Rs 100, and in 38 international markets, including USA, Canada, UK, Australia, Germany, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Spain, among others, with pricing localised for each market. To reach even broader and newer audiences in India and globally, the film will be available with subtitles and dubs in key languages. Sitaare Zameen Par will start streaming on the YouTube channel Aamir Khan Talkies from August 1. This will also be the primary destination where other beloved films from Aamir Khan Productions, will be available in the days to come.

Talking about his decision to premiere Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube, Aamir Khan stated, "For the past 15 years I have been struggling with the challenge of how to reach audiences who do not have geographical access to theatres, or those who are unable to make it to theatres for various reasons. Finally the time for the perfect storm has come. With our government bringing in UPI and India becoming no 1 in the world in electronic payments, with internet penetration in India having grown dramatically and growing everyday, and with YouTube being on most devices, we can finally reach vast sections of people in India, and a significant part of the world."

"My dream is that cinema should reach everyone at a reasonable and affordable price. I want people to have the ease of watching cinema when they want, where they want. If this idea works, creative voices can tell different stories breaking geographical and other barriers. This will also be a great opportunity for younger creative people entering the field of cinema. If this idea works, then I see this as a win-win for all", concluded the Dangal actor.

Directed by RS Prasanna, written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh and introduces ten new faces. Next up, Aamir is producing Lahore 1947 starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, and Ek Din, featuring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, both under his banner Aamir Khan Productions.

