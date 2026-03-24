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Sitaare Zameen Par OTT release date: When and where to watch Aamir Khan-starrer sports comedy drama

A remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions and the spiritual sequel of the 2007 release Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan-led Sitaare Zameen Par will start streaming on SonyLIV from April 3.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 24, 2026, 03:33 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Sitaare Zameen Par OTT release date: When and where to watch Aamir Khan-starrer sports comedy drama
Sitaare Zameen Par OTT release date
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Headlined by Aamir Khan and helmed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par is set to make its streaming debut on Sony LIV nearly a year after its theatrical run. The sports comedy drama was released in theatres in June 2025, earning over Rs 250 crore gross worldwide and receiving praise for its heartwarming story as well as performances. Earlier this month, Sony LIV had confirmed that the film would soon arrive on the platform, and it has now locked in April 3 as the official streaming date.

Taking to its social media handles, SonyLIV shared the trailer of Sitaare Zameen Par and wrote, "Kisi ke liye alag...kisi ke liye normal. Sabka apna normal hota hai. A heartwarming story of Hope, heart and healing. Watch #SitaareZameenPar #SabkaApnaApnaNormal, streaming from 3rd April on Sony LIV."

Sitaare Zameen Par, a remake of the 2018 Spanish movie Champions, featured Aamir as Gulshan Arora, an assistant coach of a major basketball team. After being fired from his job, his life takes an unexpected turn when a drunk-driving incident lands him in court. He is given a choice between serving jail time or completing 90 days of community service, which involves coaching a team of neurodivergent players and training them for a basketball tournament.

In July 2025, a month after the film’s debut in theatres, Aamir had opted to bypass traditional OTT platforms and instead release Sitaare Zameen Par directly on his YouTube channel Aamir Khan Talkies under a pay-per-view model, allowing viewers to watch the film by paying Rs 100 per view.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

Sitaare Zameen Par was a follow-up to Aamir's critically acclaimed film Taare Zameen Par, which explored the struggles of a dyslexic child, played by Darsheel Safary. The 2007 release, which remains the only film directed by Aamir till date, also starred Tisca Chopra, Vipin Sharma, Tanay Chheda, and Khan himself.

Besides Aamir, Sitaare Zameen Par also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Ashish Pendse, Aroush Datta, Aayush Bhansali, Rishi Shahani, Gopikrishnan K Varma, Rishabh Jain, Vedant Sharma, Simran Mangeshkar, Samvit Desai and Naman Misra. Produced by Aamir and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the film is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma.

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