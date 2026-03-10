Sitaare Zameen Par OTT release: Aamir Khan film finally heads to this streaming platform after YouTube rental release

Sitaare Zameen Par released in theatres on June 20, 2025 and premiered on Aamir Khan's YouTube channel under a pay-per-view model. Now, the sports comedy drama will soon start streaming on Sony LIV.

Aamir Khan-starrer sports comedy drama Sitaare Zameen Par is set to make its streaming debut on Sony LIV nearly a year after its theatrical run, the streamer announced on Monday. Directed by R S Prasanna, the film was released in cinema halls across the country in June 2025, earning over Rs 250 crores and receiving praise for its heartwarming story as well as performances. The streaming giant hasn't announced the exact date for the film's OTT premiere.

Sitaare Zameen Par, a remake of the Spanish movie Champions, featured Aamir as Gulshan Arora, an assistant coach of a major basketball team. After being fired from his job, his life takes an unexpected turn when a drunk-driving incident lands him in court. He is given a choice between serving jail time or completing 90 days of community service, which involves coaching a team of neurodivergent players and training them for a basketball tournament.

In July 2025, a month after the film’s debut in theatres, Aamir had opted to bypass traditional OTT platforms and instead release Sitaare Zameen Par directly on his YouTube channel Aamir Khan Talkies under a pay-per-view model, allowing viewers to watch the film by paying Rs 100 per view.

Sitaare Zameen Par was a follow-up to Aamir's critically acclaimed film Taare Zameen Par, which explored the struggles of a dyslexic child, played by Darsheel Safary. The 2007 release, which remains the only film directed by Aamir till date, also starred Tisca Chopra, Vipin Sharma, Tanay Chheda, and Khan himself.

Besides Aamir, Sitaare Zameen Par also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Ashish Pendse, Aroush Datta, Aayush Bhansali, Rishi Shahani, Gopikrishnan K Varma, Rishabh Jain, Vedant Sharma, Simran Mangeshkar, Samvit Desai and Naman Misra. Produced by Aamir and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the film is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma.

