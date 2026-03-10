FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Sitaare Zameen Par OTT release: Aamir Khan film finally heads to this streaming platform after YouTube rental release

Voice as the New Interface for AI Agents

NCERT issues 'unconditional apology' over content on judiciary, withdraws controversial Class 8 textbook, here's all you need to know

US missile reportedly hits school in Iran’s Khomeyn, residential buildings damaged; no casualities yet

Gurugram: Bomb threats sent to over a dozen schools, students evacuated immediately, investigation underway

Cricketer Shivam Dube reveals how South Africa loss sparked India's T20 World Cup surge: 'We were a completely different team'

IIT JEE Advanced 2026 date OUT: IIT Roorkee announces exam date, timings for Paper 1, Paper 2; Check here

Gurugram Tragedy: At least seven workers dead, 5 injured after wall of under-construction building collapses in Sidhrawali area

Government responds to LPG cylinder shortage affecting Mumbai, Bengaluru eateries

Operation Epic Fury: US strikes over 5000 Iranian targets, destroys 50 vessels in 10 days, says Central Command

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From IES mother to civil servant husbands: Meet IAS sisters Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi's family of officers

From IES mother to civil servant husbands: Meet IAS sisters Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi

Voice as the New Interface for AI Agents

Voice as the New Interface for AI Agents

US missile reportedly hits school in Iran’s Khomeyn, residential buildings damaged; no casualities yet

US missile hits school in Iran’s Khomeyn, residential buildings damaged

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From IES mother to civil servant husbands: Meet IAS sisters Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi's family of officers

From IES mother to civil servant husbands: Meet IAS sisters Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi

Bumrah with Sanjana, Arshdeep with parents: Inside Team India’s family celebrations after T20 World Cup win

Bumrah with Sanjana, Arshdeep with parents: Inside Team India’s family celebrati

In Pics: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share intimate maternity photos as they prepare to welcome their first baby

In Pics: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share intimate maternity photos

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Sitaare Zameen Par OTT release: Aamir Khan film finally heads to this streaming platform after YouTube rental release

Sitaare Zameen Par released in theatres on June 20, 2025 and premiered on Aamir Khan's YouTube channel under a pay-per-view model. Now, the sports comedy drama will soon start streaming on Sony LIV.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 10, 2026, 11:07 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Sitaare Zameen Par OTT release: Aamir Khan film finally heads to this streaming platform after YouTube rental release
Sitaare Zameen Par OTT release
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Aamir Khan-starrer sports comedy drama Sitaare Zameen Par is set to make its streaming debut on Sony LIV nearly a year after its theatrical run, the streamer announced on Monday. Directed by R S Prasanna, the film was released in cinema halls across the country in June 2025, earning over Rs 250 crores and receiving praise for its heartwarming story as well as performances. The streaming giant hasn't announced the exact date for the film's OTT premiere.

Sitaare Zameen Par, a remake of the Spanish movie Champions, featured Aamir as Gulshan Arora, an assistant coach of a major basketball team. After being fired from his job, his life takes an unexpected turn when a drunk-driving incident lands him in court. He is given a choice between serving jail time or completing 90 days of community service, which involves coaching a team of neurodivergent players and training them for a basketball tournament.

In July 2025, a month after the film’s debut in theatres, Aamir had opted to bypass traditional OTT platforms and instead release Sitaare Zameen Par directly on his YouTube channel Aamir Khan Talkies under a pay-per-view model, allowing viewers to watch the film by paying Rs 100 per view.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

Sitaare Zameen Par was a follow-up to Aamir's critically acclaimed film Taare Zameen Par, which explored the struggles of a dyslexic child, played by Darsheel Safary. The 2007 release, which remains the only film directed by Aamir till date, also starred Tisca Chopra, Vipin Sharma, Tanay Chheda, and Khan himself.

Besides Aamir, Sitaare Zameen Par also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Ashish Pendse, Aroush Datta, Aayush Bhansali, Rishi Shahani, Gopikrishnan K Varma, Rishabh Jain, Vedant Sharma, Simran Mangeshkar, Samvit Desai and Naman Misra. Produced by Aamir and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the film is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma.

READ | Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar film beats Stree 2, sets record for biggest Bollywood premiere

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sitaare Zameen Par OTT release: Aamir Khan film finally heads to this streaming platform after YouTube rental release
Sitaare Zameen Par: Aamir Khan film to finally release on this OTT platform
Voice as the New Interface for AI Agents
Voice as the New Interface for AI Agents
NCERT issues 'unconditional apology' over content on judiciary, withdraws controversial Class 8 textbook, here's all you need to know
NCERT issues 'unconditional apology' over content on judiciary
US missile reportedly hits school in Iran’s Khomeyn, residential buildings damaged; no casualities yet
US missile hits school in Iran’s Khomeyn, residential buildings damaged
Gurugram: Bomb threats sent to over a dozen schools, students evacuated immediately, investigation underway
Gurugram: Bomb threats sent to over a dozen schools, students evacuated immediat
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From IES mother to civil servant husbands: Meet IAS sisters Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi's family of officers
From IES mother to civil servant husbands: Meet IAS sisters Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi
Bumrah with Sanjana, Arshdeep with parents: Inside Team India’s family celebrations after T20 World Cup win
Bumrah with Sanjana, Arshdeep with parents: Inside Team India’s family celebrati
In Pics: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share intimate maternity photos as they prepare to welcome their first baby
In Pics: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share intimate maternity photos
Who is Anjum Khan? Meet Shivam Dube's beautiful wife who is six years older than him
Who is Anjum Khan? Meet Shivam Dube's beautiful wife who is six years older than
Hardik Pandya and Maheika Sharma top 5 moments from T20 WC IND vs NZ final, fans say 'awkward'
Hardik Pandya and Maheika Sharma top 5 moments from T20 WC IndvsNZ final
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement