Ahead of the mega release, the first review of Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par is out, and it seems the superstar will make a grand comeback to cinemas.

Aamir Khan will soon be making his comeback with Sitaare Zameen Par, and the movie is just a few days away from the big release. The spiritual successor of Taare Zameen Par is awaited for many reasons, and it seems like the movie will be a major success, bringing back slice-of-life, human drama on the big screen. Before the movie hit cinemas, we got our first review, and it's overwhelmingly positive. Veteran journalist Rajat Sharma has reviewed the film, and he shared his thoughts about Sitaare Zameen Par during his latest episode of Aap Ki Adalat. In this episode, Aamir was the special guest, and Rajat expressed his thoughts after watching his latest movie.

Rajat said, "Aamir, ye film maine dekhi hai, waqai mein ek kamaal ki film hai. Bahut interesting tarike se aapne ek bada message diya hai. Jo acting aapne ki hai wo to waqai mein lajawaab hai, behtareen hai. Main to har darshak se kahunga ki is film ko zaroor dekhne jayein, kyunki is film mein aapne jis tarah se iss subject ko khola aur usmein ek jagah aap kehte hain ki 'Hum in bachchon ko buddhi se kamzor samajhte hain, lekin ye humse zyada tez hain'. Hum inhein sikhana chahte hain lekin inhone humein bahut kuch sikhaya hai (I have seen this film. It is really an amazing film. You have given a great message in a very interesting way. Your acting is really amazing, it is the best. I would request every viewer to definitely watch this film, because the way you have opened up this subject in this film, and at one point in it, you say that 'We consider these children intellectually weak, but they are smarter than us'. We want to teach them, but they have taught us a lot)."

Aamir thanked the journalist for his words, and he asserted, "Ye mere liye Taare Zameen Par ka doosra part hai. Uss film mein ek teacher ne student ki madad ki thi, is film mein student teacher ko sahi raasta dikhate hain ki achha insaan banna kya hota hai. Aur haste-haste ye film kab guzar jaati hai, pata hi nahi chalta (For me, this is the second part of Taare Zameen Par. In that film, a teacher helped a student; in this film, the student shows the right path to the teacher as to what it means to be a good person. And it's all achieved while making you laugh)." Sitaare Zameen Par will release in cinemas on June 20.

