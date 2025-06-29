Despite the new releases, Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par refuses to slow down, and it has breached Rs 150 crore mark worldwide.

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection: Good content will work, regardless of the negativity. Aamir Khan has proved it again with his latest comedy-drama Sitaare Zameen Par. The film has entered its second week, and it refuses to slow down. There are three new big releases this week, but still, the audience preferred Sitaare Zameen Par. In a week where a pan-India film, Kannappa, which features Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Mohanlal, drops. Kajol's horror-drama Maa shows a little jump; it's SZP that scored a double-digit on Saturday, that too in its second week. Sacnilk dropped the early estimates of Saturday's collection, and the film has breached the Rs 150 crore mark worldwide with ease.

On Saturday, Sitaare Zameen Par earned...

As Sacnilk reported, on Day 9, Sitaare Zameen Par earned Rs 12.75 crores, taking the domestic total to Rs 108.30 crores. When it comes to worldwide gross, till day 8, the movie grossed Rs 150 crores. With day 9 domestic collection, the worldwide gross is over 158 crores, and with Saturday's overseas collection, the film will easily gross around 165 crores worldwide. When it comes to occupancy, on Saturday, the average occupancy of SZP was 32.2%. In the morning show, the occupancy was 15.50%. In the afternoon shows, the occupancy was 34.78%. In the evening shows, it was 46.54%.

How Sitaare..beat Maa, Kannappa?

Kajol's Maa and Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa were released this week, and they both earned less than Aamir's film. Kajol's horror-drama opened with Rs 4.65 crores, and on Saturday, it earned Rs 5.65 crores, taking the two-day total to Rs 10.30 crores. Whereas, Kannapa collected Rs 9.35 crores on Friday and Rs 7 crores on Saturday, taking the domestic total to Rs 16.35 crores. Both films were expected to earn good, but they're underperforming, and their survival on weekdays looks difficult. Meanwhile, Aamir's Sitaare Zameen Par can easily cross the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide by this week.

Also read: With Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan continues to be daring entertainer who doesn't shy away from going against tides | Opinion