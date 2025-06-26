Sitaare Zameen Par has Aamir Khan teaching basketball to ten intellectually disabled students, played by actual neurodivergent actors - Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar, and Aayush Bhansali.

Headlined by Aamir Khan and helmed by RS Prasanna, the sports comedy Sitaare Zameen Par has won over the hearts of the audiences since its release on June 20. The same is reflected in the film's collections, which have been extremely encouraging especially in the times when only action movies are dominating the box office. The Aamir Khan-starrer is set to cross Rs 100 crore in the second weekend, despite facing competition from the new releases including Kajol's horror thriller Maa and pan-India mythological drama Kannappa.

Sitaare Zameen Par earns Rs 90 crore in first week

After earning Rs 7.25 crore on Wednesday, Sitaare Zameen Par saw a little decline in its collections on Thursday. As per the easrly estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 6.75 crore on its seventh day of release, closing the first week collections at Rs 90 crore in India.

The real stars of Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par has Aamir Khan teaching basketball to ten intellectually disabled students, played by actual neurodivergent actors - Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar, and Aayush Bhansali. Their heartwarming scenes are the major highlights of the film.

Sitaare Zameen Par is the spiritual sequel of Taare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par is the spiritual sequel of the 2007 emotional drama Taare Zameen Par, which was headlined by Darsheel Safary and Aamir Khan. It remains the only movie directed by Khan till date. The film had won three National Film Awards and was also sent as India's official entry to the Oscars, but failed to get nominated.

Sitaare Zameen Par is RS Prasanna's third film

The Aamir Khan-starrer is RS Prasanna's second Hindi film eight years after he made his Bollywood debut with the romantic comedy Shubh Mangal Saavdhan starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. The 2017 release was the remake of his own 2013 Tamil directorial debut Kalyana Samayal Saadham.

