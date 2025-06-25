The President of India Droupadi Murmu saw Sitaare Zameen Par at a special screening in Rashtrapati Bhawan, Delhi, with Aamir Khan and the main cast and crew.

Headlined ad produced by Aamir Khan, the sports comedy Sitaare Zameen Par has been receiving tremendous love from the audiences since its release on June 20. The RS Prasanna directorial is being appreciated for its heartwarming plot, clean humour, and sincere performances from the ten neurodivergent actors including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar, and Aayush Bhansali. Sitaare Zameen Par also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Dolly Ahluwalia, Gurpal Singh, and Brijendra Kala in pivotal roles.

Sitaare Zameen Par grosses over Rs 125 crore worldwide

In the first five days, Sitaare Zameen Par earned Rs 75.15 crore net in India and grossed Rs 123 crore worldwide. On its sixth day, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the Aamir Khan film collected Rs 7.25 crore on Wednesday. This takes the film's six-day domestic total to Rs 82.40 crore and gross total to over Rs 130 crore.

The President of India Droupadi Murmu watches Sitaare Zameen Par

The President of India Droupadi Murmu saw Sitaare Zameen Par at Rashtrapati Bhawan, Delhi, with Aamir Khan and the main cast and crew. Aamir Khan Productions shared the photos from the special screening on its social media handles and wrote, "The Hon’ble President of India watched Sitaare Zameen Par at Rashtrapati Bhavan, and we are deeply grateful for the warmth and generosity extended by her, her family, and her staff. Everyone involved with the film was welcomed and cared for with such genuine kindness and affection. We are truly humbled and overjoyed by how much the President appreciated the film. From all of us on Team #SitaareZameenPar – thank you, ma’am. This will always remain one of our most cherished memories."

The Hon’ble President of India watched Sitaare Zameen Par at Rashtrapati Bhavan, and we are deeply grateful for the warmth and generosity extended by her, her family, and her staff. Everyone involved with the film was welcomed and cared for with such genuine kindness and… pic.twitter.com/JLkYopr7Wm — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) June 25, 2025

Sitaare Zameen Par is the spiritual sequel of Taare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par is the spiritual sequel of the 2007 emotional drama Taare Zameen Par, which was headlined by Darsheel Safary and Aamir Khan. It remains the only movie directed by Khan till date. The film had won three National Film Awards and was also sent as India's official entry to the Oscars, but failed to get nominated.

