The sports comedy drama Sitaare Zameen Par was released in the cinemas on June 20. The film, headlined and produced by Aamir Khan, has received positive reviews from the audiences and critics for its heartwarming plot, clean humour, and sincere performances from the neurodivergent actors. Directed by RS Prasanna, the Aamir Khan-starrer earned Rs 66.65 crore net in India and grossed Rs 110 crore net gross worldwide in its first four days.

Sitaare Zameen Par beats Jaat

On its fifth day, as per early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par earned Rs 8.50 crore net in India. This would take the film's domestic earnings to Rs 75.15 crore and the worldwide gross collection to much above Rs 120 crore. This means that Aamir Khan film has overtaken the lifetime earnings of Sunny Deol-starrer action thriller Jaat, which released earlier this year. Jaat had earned Rs 88 crore net in India and grossed Rs 118 crore globally.

Neurodivergent actors in Sitaare Zameen Par

Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar, and Aayush Bhansali are the neurodivergent actors, whom Aamir Khan is forced to teach basketball in the film. Sitaare Zameen Par also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Dolly Ahluwalia, Gurpal Singh, and Brijendra Kala in pivotal roles.

Sitaare Zameen Par is the spiritual sequel of Taare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par is the spiritual sequel of the 2007 emotional drama Taare Zameen Par, which was headlined by Darsheel Safary and Aamir Khan. It remains the only movie directed by Khan till date. The film had won three National Film Awards and was also sent as India's official entry to the Oscars, but failed to get nominated.

Sitaare Zameen Par is RS Prasanna's third film

The Aamir Khan-starrer is RS Prasanna's second Hindi film eight years after he made his Bollywood debut with the romantic comedy Shubh Mangal Saavdhan starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. The 2017 release was the remake of his own 2013 Tamil directorial debut Kalyana Samayal Saadham.

