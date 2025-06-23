The 10 neurodivergent actors Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar, and Aayush Bhansali are the real stars of Sitaare Zameen Par.

Headlined by Aamir Khan and helmed by RS Prasanna, the heartwarming drama Sitaare Zameen Par released in cinemas on June 20. After collecting Rs 11 crore on its first day, the film saw excellent growth over the next two days, resulting in the opening weekend collection of Rs 58.15 crore net in India and Rs 95.75 crore gross worldwide.



Sitaare Zameen Par overtakes Taare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par is the spiritual sequel of Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary-starrer Taare Zameen Par. In just four days, the recent release has crossed the lifetime earnings of the 2007 film. Taare Zameen Par, which also remains the only film directed by Khan till date, earned rs 62.95 crore net in India and grossed Rs 98.50 crore worldwide. As per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the sports drama Sitaare Zameen Par earned Rs 8.50 crore on its first Monday. This takes the film's four-day collection to Rs 66.65 crore net in India and over Rs 100 crore gross globally.



The real stars of Sitaare Zameen Par

The 10 neurodivergent actors Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar, and Aayush Bhansali are the real stars of Sitaare Zameen Par. Apart from them and Aamir, the RS Prasanna directorial also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Dolly Ahluwalia, Gurpal Singh, and Brijendra Kala.



Sitaare Zameen Par is remake of Champions

The Aamir Khan-starrer is the official remake of the 2018 Spanish sports comedy film Champions, which was even remade in Saudi Arabia in 2021, Germany in 2022, and Hollywood in 2023. Sitaare Zameen Par marks RS Prasanna's return to direction after eight years. His debut Bollywood film was the 2017 romantic comedy Shubh Mangal Saavdhan starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, which was the remake of his own 2013 Tamil film Kalyana Samayal Saadham.

